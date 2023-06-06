KEARNEY — The St. John’s Boy’s Choir will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. June 17 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St.

The choir, with 30 boys, is based at the campus of St. John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minnesota. The stop here is the first on its 13-day tour June 17-29

“Traveling and performing is part of our mission as we continue a 42-year tradition of offering a music education to boys grades 3-9,” Aaron Carpenter, the choir’s artistic director, said.

Performing on the tour will be boys in grades 6-9. Their concert will include three sections: songs of faith, songs from Broadway and songs of the earth.

Among others, Broadway tunes will include “Seasons of Hope” from “Rent,” “One Short Day” from “Wicked” and “Run Freedom Run” from "Urinetown," Carpenter said.

Songs of the earth will be comprised of numerous texts relating to the earth and nature, accompanied by a Native American flute.

The choir was founded in 1981 by Br. Paul Richards and the Saint John’s monastic community.

Other stops include Cedar City, Utah; Dana Point and Oceanside, California; Boulder City, Nevada; and Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

The choir enables boys to express themselves through music and aims to nurture and encourage creativity, Carpenter said.

Now in its 42nd season, the organization includes four choral ensembles which perform more than 50 engagements annually. Members of the choir represent home, public and private schools in more than 15 communities around central Minnesota.

The June 17 performance is free. A freewill offering will be taken.

The choir will also sing at the 5 p.m. Mass June 17 at Prince of Peace.