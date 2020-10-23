 Skip to main content
St. James Catholic Church’s annual Oktoberfest auction goes online

St. James Oktoberfest (copy)

For a previous Oktoberfest event, Jan Kirkpatrick, the Rev. Joe Hannappel and Ed Kirkpatrick help stuff envelopes with drawing tickets and requests for donations of money, homemade salads, pies and cakes.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — The St. James Catholic Church’s annual Oktoberfest will look different this year because the parish has decided to have an online auction only.

More information about the church’s fundraiser is available at stjameschurchkearney.org and at marshallbid.com to register and see all of the items that have been donated.

Bidding on items will continue through 1 p.m. Sunday. The prize drawing will livestream at 2 p.m. Sunday on the St. James homepage.

Drawing prizes include: $500 cash; $350 cash; $300 cash; Weber gas grill; $275 cash; $150 cash; $150 grocery shopping spree; and a meat bundle.

Drawing tickets are available at St. James Church, 3801 Ave. A.

