St. James Catholic Church offers comfort for the grieving this holiday season

As difficult as it may be, experts say that stepping in to help a person who is bereaved can make all the difference.

KEARNEY — St. James Catholic Church at 3801 A Avenue will host an informal social gathering at 11:30 a.m. Sunday (after the 10:30 a.m. Mass) for those who are grieving, whether after a recent loss or a loss from years ago.

A light luncheon of soup, cheese and dessert will be served. St. James parishioner Rebecca Lillyman, who lost her father in March and several other loved ones in recent years, will speak briefly. Attendees will then visit about Grief’s Healing Journey.

The gathering is open to everyone, including those not affiliated with St. James or any other congregation. For more information, call the church at 308-234-5536.

maryjane.skala@

kearneyhub.com

