St. James Catholic Church brings mass to Vietnamese parishioners in their own language

KEARNEY — Vietnamese parishioners wanting to practice their Catholic faith may do so at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

On Christmas Day, St. James held its first Vietnamese Mass, which is celebrated by the Rev. Dominic Phan, an assistant priest at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings, and will be held monthly.

“(Phan) mentioned that last Christmas, he thought that maybe six carloads of people came to the mass in Vietnamese at Hastings,” said the Rev. Joseph Hannappel, who has been the St. James priest of 11 years. “He said that a number of families come to Hastings once in a while to be able to pray in their own language.”

Phan came to the United States 14 years ago from Vietnam. He preaches in both English and Vietnamese at St. Cecilia. When Phan realized some of his Vietnamese parishioners were traveling from Kearney to Hastings for the special mass, he called Hannappel.

“Father Joe gave me permission to do every first Sunday of the month,” said Phan. “The mass will be at 3 p.m., and the one difference is in language only.”

On Christmas Day the priests arranged to give the Vietnamese Catholics a chance to worship in their native language in Kearney.