Spring means street work on three major Kearney streets, Second Avenue

KEARNEY — Reconstruction of one of southeast Kearney’s busiest thoroughfares — 11th Street between avenues A and F — will be underway soon after the Kearney City Council on Tuesday accepts a $1.9 million bid for the project.

The 11th Street project is among the largest and most complex among the major street projects on Kearney’s drawing board for 2022.

Tuesday’s council agenda calls for several actions to kick street projects into gear:

- The council will vote whether to award a $1,920,274 contract for the 11th Street project to Neilsen Contracting LLC of Kearney. Dan Roeder Concrete of Kearney bid $2,046,880. Neilsen’s bid was 7% below the engineer’s estimate.'

The scope of the project includes improvements to the storm sewer and the complete removal and reconstruction of roadway paving. New street lighting will be installed along the six blocks of the project, City Engineer Lucas Dutcher said.

- The council will vote whether to award a $1,781,753 bid to Dan Roeder Concrete for reconstruction of 31st Street from avenues G to N. Nielsen Contracting bid $1,804,905. Roeder’s low bid was 11% above the engineer’s estimate.

Similar to a 31st Street project that’s already completed, this year’s work will involve improvements to the water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and complete removal and reconstruction of roadway paving. From avenues L to N the full roadway will not be reconstructed, only the portions required to install a new water main, Dutcher said.

New street lighting will be included along the length of the project. It’s anticipated the project will be substantially complete by Oct. 31.

- To get structural repairs started on the Second Avenue overpass, the council will be asked to reject a prior bid of $2,974,685 from Blessing Construction LLC for structural repairs and some surface replacement on the overpass. The Blessing bid for both structural work and surface replacement was 31% over the engineer’s estimate. This will be the second time Kearney has rejected bids for the overpass project.

In its retooled strategy to reduce costs, the city staff and Oak Creek Engineering have reduced the scope of the overpass project to include only structural repairs. The council will be asked Tuesday to approve the reduced plans and specifications so the city can advertise for bids, to be opened May 3. Engineer’s estimate of costs ranges from $800,000 to $1.2 million.

- Finally, the council will vote whether to approve plans and specifications to reconstruct the intersection at 56th Street and Avenue N near Meadowlark Elementary School. The project will add left-turn lanes in all four directions. Raised medians are not part of the design, but the pavement will be redesigned to smooth the ride going east and west through the intersection.

Dutcher said the project will be constructed under traffic, with lane closures and multiple phases required. The work will begin in early summer and will be substantially complete by Aug. 5, prior to school starting in the fall.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.