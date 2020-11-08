Spreading kindness, smiles Kearney elementary wins nationwide award

KEARNEY — Northeast Elementary School earned first place in the Inter-State Studio Spreading Smiles contest for the kindness challenge the school completed in January and February of this year.

The elementary earned the spot out of 5,000 schools nationwide and will receive a check for $750.

Each day of the challenge, students and staff did at least one special activity with the goal of spreading kindness. Projects included collecting 2,000 pounds of canned goods for local food banks, handing out “Kindness Carnations” to residents at a nursing home and crafting “compli-mittens” for hospital workers, firefighters and police.

“Kindness is part of our curriculum and our culture at Northeast Elementary and throughout our district,” said Principal Catherine Gundersen. “We strive to incorporate kindness activities into our daily routine and into the lessons we teach. We are excited that Mrs. (Mary) Stuart was able to secure this award for our school because of the kind things our students have accomplished.”