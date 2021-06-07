Sports Room at Holdrege's Nebraska Prairie Museum sees improvements

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum’s Sports Room recently has been revamped.

The Sports Room features graphics, stories, photographs and equipment from many sports, athletes and other individuals whose talents represent Phelps County.

At the top of the Sports Room stairs, a large football graphic of Holdrege High School’s 1959 Win Peterson welcomes visitors. Several other large graphics around the room honor multiple individuals and sports teams from all over Phelps County. Sports memorabilia and stories are found throughout the exhibit.

New members will be inducted June 18 into the Phelps County Sports Wall of Honor at the museum. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with the museum’s annual Swedish Supper. The induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Four individuals will be inducted this year — Jared Karlson and Walker Hohensee, champion tennis doubles, and golf champions Jena (Isaacson) Mizner and Erin (Christensen) Honnens.

Visit the museum soon to check out the county’s vast and exciting sports history. The museum features more than 65,000 square feet of historical artifacts.

The museum’s hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is by donation.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located one-half mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183.