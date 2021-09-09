Sports memorabilia room now open at Holdrege's Nebraska Prairie Museum

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum’s Sports Room is receiving its final touches and is ready to welcome visitors.

All kinds of sports memorabilia and history are on display. The large eye-catching graphics are receiving their descriptions, with all people identified so visitors can look for people they know. There’s a wall of uniforms and another wall for state and conference titles. The Wall of Honor for individuals and teams remains in the room along with the Phelps County Legacy wall.

A large 1959 football photo of Win Peterson greets visitors as they climb the staircase. Bikes are displayed both on the wall and on the floor. A larger-than-life-sized photo of Coach Jess Keifer is located in the football section where people may enjoy one of his unique playbooks framed on the wall next to him.

Many bikes are hung on the wall, and local veteran Vern Hasty’s bike he rode on his patriotic tour from coast to coast is situated front and center for all to enjoy.

No matter what sporting event you enjoy – baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, track, golf, tennis, weightlifting, fishing, roller skating – you will find something of interest.