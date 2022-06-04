Sports complex, conference centers could draw big traffic to Kearney hotel district

KEARNEY — It’s a long time before the first volleyball serve or basketball tipoff, but Kearney’s mega sports complex already is getting lots of attention.

Most of that attention is coming from local officials — from City Hall to the chamber of commerce.

Everyone is doing their best to hit a homerun in planning for the safety and convenience of visitors who will be attracted to Kearney for sports, business and special events.

Although it’s not decided precisely where the 206,000 square-foot sports complex will be built, utility mains already have been laid in the area and planners are fairly certain that a pair of traffic circles will boost the safety of motorists entering and exiting the Younes Hospitality Complex where the sports facility will be built.

An early arrival in that area — the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center built by hotel operator Paul Younes — recently opened and already has begun attracting people to south Kearney’s hotel district.

Built to accommodate conferences of up to 2,500 attendees, the Crowne Plaza recently served a banquet of 1,200, said Roger Jasnoch, director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau.

“We’re excited about the traffic that’s going to be created. We’ll be exposed to a number of new conventions we can host,” Jasnoch said about the one-two punch of the sports complex and Kearney’s 180,000 square feet of convention space.

With its 173 rooms, the Crowne Plaza has helped balloon Kearney’s sleeping room total to 1,913.

That compares with 1,934 rooms in Grand Island and 1,703 in North Platte, two of Kearney’s toughest competitors for tourism events. Papillion/Sarpy County, in the Omaha metroplex, has 2,272 sleeping rooms.

With many new visitors expected to visit Kearney and tap its hospitality and tourism amenities, Jasnoch is among the local leaders who wants his organization to be seen in the hotel-sports neighborhood. The Kearney Visitors Bureau and Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce will be sharing offices in that area. The chamber/visitors bureau offices will be flanked on the east by the Crowne Plaza facility and on the west by the sports complex.

Earlier this year when the chamber announced plans for new headquarters close to the hotels and sports facility, Chamber President and CEO Derek Rusher said other organizations would be invited to operate out of the new chamber/visitors bureau facility.

The two entities currently occupy a 6,000-square-foot office at 1007 Second Ave. near one of Kearney’s busiest intersections. However, Jasnoch said he’s betting that Kearney’s new hot spot will be near the hotels and sports complex.

“If you close your eyes then reopen them in five years, that area will be Kearney’s new front door,” he said about the anticipated drawing power of the complex and hotel facilities.

Local leaders have begun discussing the potential for a third exit on Interstate 80, possibly aligned with 30th Avenue.

Craig Bennett, a planner with Kearney’s Miller and Associates engineering firm, said city leaders are wisely injecting safety and convenience into their planning, as demonstrated by their plans to employ traffic circles near the hotels and sports complex.

Currently, Talmadge Street carries nearly all of the traffic volume in and out of the Younes Hospitality Complex, but that will change for the better as street construction moves forward.

“As anyone who has driven down Talmadge Street before knows, there’s a lot of traffic there,” Bennett said.

He said there are plans to provide an additional outlet to the hotels and sports complex from the west. The new west access will be achieved by paving a gravel street — Third Street — that connects with Talmadge on the east and with Yanney Avenue on the West. Yanney Avenue is the west boundary of Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.

Bennett said providing a second and potentially third outlet will boost convenience for motorists in the hotel and sports areas and give emergency equipment another route when needed.

Andy Harter, Kearney’s director of public works, said that adding traffic circles to the street plan will have a calming effect on traffic in what is expected to become a high-traffic area. The circles would be at 11th Avenue and 15th Avenue.

“With the proposed sports complex there’s going to be a lot of traffic brought to the area,” Harter said.

Bennett said people who come and go from the hotel and sports complexes will benefit from city leaders’ foresight.

“If you look at almost any community that’s growing, roundabouts are wonderful,” Bennett said.