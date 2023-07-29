KEARNEY — Three years ago it appeared as if the city of Kearney was at the center of a perfect storm when the Nebraska Legislature approved a new funding apparatus for large indoor sports complexes.
The legislation — LB39 — allows for the turnback of state sales taxes collected by hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build large-scale sports facilities.
To qualify, a business capable of generating significant sales tax collections must be within 600 yards of the complex.
The new Crowne Plaza Hotel and Younes Conference Center North were set to open soon and appeared capable of generating an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue — about half the cost to build the $30 million sports complex. Nearby, land owned by hotel operator Paul Younes appeared to be a good place to build the sports facility.
People are also reading…
Another funding opportunity would be to extend the local restaurant tax. Voters approved the 1% tax on food and soft drinks in 2017 to pay for the $8.8 million Patriot Park ballfields in northeast Kearney. The baseball and softball complex would be paid for at some point in 2022, and it could generate up to $1.1 million annually toward the sports complex.
The city of Kearney had banked $2.6 million in coronavirus stimulus funds, and that money was available to install water and sewer to serve the complex. Utilities also would be installed along the new paved Talmadge Street and Yanney Avenue. Talmadge Street runs east and west through the Younes Hospitality Complex, while Yanney Avenue runs north and south and is on the west side of Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney.
Talmadge and Yanney streets are being paved to the point where they intersect south of Yanney Park and west of the hotel district.
Another opportunity would provide money for some operational costs at the sports center.
About $300,000 per year in lodging taxes was being used to subsidizing the Kearney Classic Car Collection. That has been redirected and now is available to help operate the SportsPlex.
Tuesday’s groundbreaking could be among the first of many as businesses spring up in and around south Kearney’s restaurant and lodging district and the Kearney SportsPlex.
“It will have a positive economic impact,” said Lauren Brandt, who will manage the SportsPlex. She anticipates the facility will open in late 2024 or early 2025.
The SportsPlex website is www.kearneysportsplex.org; the Facebook page is Kearney, NE SportsPlex.