Fits Kearney like a T

Here’s the language that emerged after Nebraska lawmakers approved LB39, which created the funding apparatus that made the Kearney SportsPlex possible:

A Nebraska political subdivision may apply for state financial assistance with the Nebraska Department of Revenue (Department) to help acquire, construct, improve, equip, or finance an enclosed and temperature-controlled sports arena with a permanent seating capacity of 3,000 to 7,000. The state assistance, or turnback, could include up to 70% of state sales tax collected within the arena, on ticket sales for events in the arena, and on all or a part of state sales tax collected by retailers located within 600 yards of the eligible sports arena facility. See Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 13-3101 to 13-3109.