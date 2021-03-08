Splash pad, new playground coming to Kearney's Collins Park

KEARNEY — Southeast Kearney’s Collins Park will get a splash pad and an additional piece of playground equipment this summer.
Included on the agenda for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting is a request from Scott Hayden, the city’s park and recreation director, to add the additional piece of playground equipment to Collins Park at 16th Street and Avenue E.
The Park and Recreation Department already had awarded the $54,799 project to replace the park’s outdated playground structure, but Hayden wants to redraw plans so a piece of playground equipment suitable for children ages 2-5 can be added. Doing so would boost the cost of the Collins project by $8,788.
According to a memo from Hayden to the council, the city had committed up to $75,000 for the playground replacement. With the children’s equipment added, the total cost will be $63,587.
The council also will be asked to approve a new completion date for the splash pad that will be built at Collins Park this summer. The splash pad’s original completion was June 11, but with the new date, July 2, the contractor will have an additional two weeks to finish the splash pad.
In other business, the council will conduct a public hearing on a Hastings developer’s request to rezone almost 24 acres of open ground in north Kearney for multiple family housing.
The applicant, Grand West LLC, wishes to rezone a 23.83-acre parcel that’s east of 11th Avenue between 50th Street and 56th Street. Grand West doesn’t have a development charted out for the property, but with urban residential multifamily zoning, developers can build neighborhoods with single-family houses, duplexes, townhouses and multiple family residential uses, civic uses and limited miscellaneous uses. According to the city’s Director of Development Brenda Jensen, the only commercial use allowed on the 24-acre tract would be for a bed and breakfast.
Property that’s east of the 24-acre tract is zoned for agriculture, on the west is agriculture and multiple family, and multiple family zoning is on the north and south.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.