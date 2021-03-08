Splash pad, new playground coming to Kearney's Collins Park

KEARNEY — Southeast Kearney’s Collins Park will get a splash pad and an additional piece of playground equipment this summer.

Included on the agenda for Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting is a request from Scott Hayden, the city’s park and recreation director, to add the additional piece of playground equipment to Collins Park at 16th Street and Avenue E.

The Park and Recreation Department already had awarded the $54,799 project to replace the park’s outdated playground structure, but Hayden wants to redraw plans so a piece of playground equipment suitable for children ages 2-5 can be added. Doing so would boost the cost of the Collins project by $8,788.

According to a memo from Hayden to the council, the city had committed up to $75,000 for the playground replacement. With the children’s equipment added, the total cost will be $63,587.

The council also will be asked to approve a new completion date for the splash pad that will be built at Collins Park this summer. The splash pad’s original completion was June 11, but with the new date, July 2, the contractor will have an additional two weeks to finish the splash pad.