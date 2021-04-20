Spirit opened door for John Gosswein's 32-year ministry career

As Gosswein and his wife Judy researched Kearney and learned it was close to Bethphage (now Mosaic) in Axtell, a place where Jimmy “might find community.”

Gosswein visited Family of Christ and found a “lively, creative, small congregation” of about 30 worshippers. He took the job.

Six months after the move, the Gossweins realized they no longer could care for Jimmy, then 6. Reluctantly, they moved him to Bethphage. There, they met parents dealing with the same issues they were.

Eleven years later, when Mosaic invited Gosswein to serve as its short-term pastor along with serving at Family of Christ, he said yes.

“I’m now 21 years into the ‘short-term,’” Gosswein said, chuckling. Jimmy passed away in 2003, but Gosswein remains deeply committed to Mosaic.

“None of us knew how much Jimmy opened the door for me to be in ministry,” he said.

‘It’s your turn’

Gosswein felt pulled to the ministry since childhood. During the mid-1960s, when he was in high school, “Civil rights issues rocked Cicero, Illinois, but I realized my pastor wasn’t saying anything. I wondered why.