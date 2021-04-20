Spirit opened door for John Gosswein's 32-year ministry career

KEARNEY — When John Gosswein was called as pastor at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in 1989, he didn’t want to come.
He’d been to Kearney just once, as a teenager, when his family had camped at Fort Kearny State Park as they headed home to Chicago after a vacation. “I remember seeing a park and thinking, ‘This is a nice city. I wonder who would want to live here.’”
Not Gosswein. Not in 1989.
But he came anyway. On Sunday, after 32 years and his final sermon at Family of Christ, Gosswein will retire.
“I love doing what I’m doing. It will be hard to disconnect,” he said.
‘God opens doors’
Born and raised in Chicago, Gosswein was the pastor at a small church in Harrah, Oklahoma, when the national church recruited him for the Family of Christ job in Kearney. “I’m not interested,” he told them.
“Just let the Spirit work,” they responded. Begrudgingly, Gosswein did.
“A series of things happened and forced me to realize that God opens doors. That doesn’t mean we walk through them, but God opens doors for us and allows us to make choices. I realized I needed to look at coming here,” he said.
The catalyst was his son Jimmy, 6. Ten days after his birth in 1983, Jimmy contracted viral encephalitis. He became deaf and blind and suffered permanent brain damage.
As Gosswein and his wife Judy researched Kearney and learned it was close to Bethphage (now Mosaic) in Axtell, a place where Jimmy “might find community.”
Gosswein visited Family of Christ and found a “lively, creative, small congregation” of about 30 worshippers. He took the job.
Six months after the move, the Gossweins realized they no longer could care for Jimmy, then 6. Reluctantly, they moved him to Bethphage. There, they met parents dealing with the same issues they were.
Eleven years later, when Mosaic invited Gosswein to serve as its short-term pastor along with serving at Family of Christ, he said yes.
“I’m now 21 years into the ‘short-term,’” Gosswein said, chuckling. Jimmy passed away in 2003, but Gosswein remains deeply committed to Mosaic.
“None of us knew how much Jimmy opened the door for me to be in ministry,” he said.
‘It’s your turn’
Gosswein felt pulled to the ministry since childhood. During the mid-1960s, when he was in high school, “Civil rights issues rocked Cicero, Illinois, but I realized my pastor wasn’t saying anything. I wondered why.
“Then I heard the nudge of a voice saying to me, ‘It’s your turn.’ My call came when I realized the Scriptures do speak to these soul-tearing things that happen in life. Racism, sexism, prejudice, greed — God wants us to speak, but with compassion and healing. I felt that as a call,” he said.
He graduated from Lutheran colleges in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, and from seminary in St. Louis in 1974, but was unable to find a job, so he worked as a hospital orderly in St. Louis.
“That was a ministry in itself,” he said.
One Sunday, a deaf friend invited him to his church. “The deaf congregated an hour before the services just to be able to ‘talk’ and have friends pay attention to them after a week of ‘nonexistence’ in the hearing world. I saw that their fellowship was more important than church service. That taught me what church should be about,” he said.
Five years later, still with no church job and deeply discouraged, Gosswein contemplated dropping out of church life, but he agreed to take an unpaid job leading a new congregation that met in a funeral home in Harrah, Oklahoma.
To pay his bills, he worked as an orderly in the hospital’s ER. “The doctors began using me for ministerial purposes, too,” he said.
One day in the ER, he signed with the deaf family of an accident victim. “I, an orderly, ended up being their interpreter,” he said.
That family, new to Harrah, joined his new church. He signed the services for them each week.
Noisy worship
At Family of Christ, he holds signed services at 6 p.m. Saturdays. “We have one or two deaf people, and it’s important that we allow them to be part of the community,” he said.
He often passes out whistles, noisemakers or tambourines and asks worshippers to make noise when they hear words such as “peace” during the service. A few years ago, one boy sat in the back of church with a noisy rattle and didn’t miss a single “peace.”
“My wife said it was the noisiest service ever,” Gosswein said. He replaced the noisemakers with bubbles.
He reaches out to people wrestling with difficult issues, such as ordaining homosexuals.
“People have deep-seated prejudices, and you can’t get rid of prejudice by legislating it away. It takes conversation and prayer,” he said.
He led monthly community Lenten lunches here and had a jail ministry.
He also began monthly Sunday afternoon Rejoicing Spirit worship services for families in the community with intellectually and developmentally disabled children to participate.
Gosswein knows that the Gospel can be tricky to grasp, “whether people are hearing, intellectually impaired or in jail or speaking Swahili.” He and Judy — who have two adult children, Julia and Joel — learned Swahili when they went to Tanzania in 2009 and 2019 on church mission projects.
Retirement calls
When Gosswein was young, he figured he’d retire “when I got it right.” Then he realized if he waited that long, he might never retire.
“It’s time,” he said.
In retirement, Gosswein will continue pastoral services at Mosaic. “I would have never have been a chaplain at Mosaic without my son’s problems. The question driving me was how does a pastor convey the love of God to their child who is deaf and blind? How do I convey it to anybody?” he said.
“We spend little time learning languages that are beyond spoken,” he added. “Having to do it with Jimmy made me realize God was calling me to do it with others — and, I think, still is.”