Spilled Milk: Pandemic’s school, restaurant closings big hit to dairy industry

KEARNEY — The COVID-19 pandemic turned most businesses and industries upside down, but few were affected more immediately or dramatically than producers of perishable food products.
The Wolfe family, who built Wolfden Dairy southwest of Kearney after moving from Virginia in 1997, saw market changes soon after the first schools and restaurants closed more than a year ago.
Even as orders from those two huge markets declined, Wolfden Dairy owners and employees continued to milk 580 Holstein cows three times a day, every day.
“A lot of the (processing) plants had problems when the schools shut down because they were set up to put milk into small (one-serving) bottles and cartons,” Steve Wolfe said, not fill more large milk cartons and jugs as demand shifted to grocery stores.
Wolfe recently was appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to a three-year term on the national Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board that oversees the Beef Checkoff Program. Wolfe was nominated by the Nebraska Dairy Association.
CBB’s goal is to drive demand for beef, and dairy cattle are part of the beef food chain.
Wolfe said there never was a milk shortage during the pandemic. However, it took nearly a month for processors to switch operations for more grocery store sales.
“It was hard on us knowing that milk was being dumped, yet the store shelves were empty,” he added, noting that Wolfden Dairy did not dump milk during that time. “It was depressing to know people couldn’t get the milk they wanted.”
Because the family business that also involves Steve’s brother, Dan, and son, Eli, is part of a cooperative, they indirectly contributed to payments made to other co-op members who did have to dump milk.
The biggest effect from restaurant shutdowns was a crash in butter sales. “People don’t use much butter at home, so those orders really dropped,” Steve Wolfe said, adding that demand changes were more limited for cheese, yogurt and ice cream.
Prices paid for raw milk dropped about 30 percent last spring, he said, but some of those losses were covered by federal government pandemic relief programs.
Wolfden Dairy continued to produce milk. “One of our strengths here has been our (nine) employees. We have great employees. They kept coming to work,” Wolfe said.
“It all had to be done. The cows had to be milked and fed,” he continued. “You can’t just say, ‘I’m not going to be there.’”
Some additional sanitation measures were implemented to keep dairy workers, milk truck drivers and others safe from exposure to COVID-19.
Steps were taken toward more normal dairy demand when most Nebraska schools reopened for the 2020-21 year. Wolfe hopes city school districts across the country will be ready to fully reopen next fall.
Although the pandemic’s impact has been more dramatic, he acknowledged that market swings are relatively common in the dairy industry.
“You’re dealing with a perishable commodity,” Wolfe said. “… You can’t wait for a better price. You can’t tell the cows we aren’t going to milk you for a week.”
Real milk and meat
Competition from plant-based beverages and patties, often with names that include “milk” or “meat,” also is an issue for dairy and beef producers.
Wolfe considers such products as other choices for consumers. However, when asked if he would like sellers of such alternatives to use more accurate labels such as almond beverage, he quickly said, “Without a doubt.”
“I don’t have a problem with them as long as they don’t say it’s better than our product … I’d rather talk good about my product and I hope they would do the same,” Wolfe said.
Meanwhile, he said, animal welfare always is an issue for some consumers. He wants those people to know that most ag producers follow protocols to ensure they are correctly handling and caring for their animals.
Wolfe added that keeping animals healthy is vital to having a profitable business.
About climate change, he said, “All areas of agriculture are working to reduce their carbon footprints, without a doubt. Are we doing that as fast as we’d like, probably not”
Wolfe said ag producers must be good stewards of natural resources to ensure sustainability.
Heart of a dairy man
When asked what type of personality is needed to deal with roller-coaster milk markets and all-day-every-day responsibilities at a family-owned dairy, Wolfe smiled and said he’d never been asked that before.
“You need a lot of patience for one thing,” he said. “You gotta know you’re not going to be extremely wealthy.”
“You get to see things grow,” Wolfe said about the rewards of his chosen profession. “You get to see things born and raised. You get to see the fruits of your labor.”
Dairy producers also must accept that, even with the best employees, there are times when they can’t get away to attend events. Wolfe noted that while children eventually can take care of themselves, farm animals always need care and feeding.
Being a dairy producer involves more than carrying on a family business.