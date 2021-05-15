Spilled Milk: Pandemic’s school, restaurant closings big hit to dairy industry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steps were taken toward more normal dairy demand when most Nebraska schools reopened for the 2020-21 year. Wolfe hopes city school districts across the country will be ready to fully reopen next fall.

Although the pandemic’s impact has been more dramatic, he acknowledged that market swings are relatively common in the dairy industry.

“You’re dealing with a perishable commodity,” Wolfe said. “… You can’t wait for a better price. You can’t tell the cows we aren’t going to milk you for a week.”

Real milk and meat

Competition from plant-based beverages and patties, often with names that include “milk” or “meat,” also is an issue for dairy and beef producers.

Wolfe considers such products as other choices for consumers. However, when asked if he would like sellers of such alternatives to use more accurate labels such as almond beverage, he quickly said, “Without a doubt.”

“I don’t have a problem with them as long as they don’t say it’s better than our product … I’d rather talk good about my product and I hope they would do the same,” Wolfe said.