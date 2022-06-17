'Spider Man' theme of June pub quiz at Kearney's Cunningham's Journal

KEARNEY - The Kearney Public Library’s “Pub Quiz at Cunningham’s Journal” will be held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Teams of one to six people will answer 30 trivia questions in one hour. The theme this month is “Webhead: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Quiz.”

Questions will cover the Spider-Man trilogy (Maguire), the Amazing Spider-Man films (Garfield), the MCU trilogy (Holland) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Smartphones may not be used to answer questions.

The team with the most correct answers wins a $50 gift card to Cunningham’s Journal. The event is held in the upstairs area of Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd St.

This month’s free question is: In Spider-Man (2002), which actress plays J. Jonah Jameson’s assistant Betty Brant?

No registration is required. Please call Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3277 for more information. Check out their web site at www.cityofkearney.org.