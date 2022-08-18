 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speeding prevention by Kearney police nets many violators

KEARNEY — Kearney Police Department joined law enforcement agencies across the nation July 20-Aug. 14 in raising awareness of the dangers of speeding and reminding citizens to obey speed limits.

During this selective enforcement campaign, officers worked 31 hours of overtime, in addition to regular patrol, enforcing posted speed limits. Four hundred and thirty-two traffic stops were initiated from July 20-Aug. 14, resulting in a combined 74 written warnings and citations for speeding as well as six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests and eight minor in possession citations.

“The Kearney Police Department remains committed to traffic safety through proactive enforcement, prevention and education opportunities. I appreciate the opportunity and funding made possible by the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Office of Highway Safety toward this traffic safety campaign, aimed at preventing crashes with speeding as a contributing factor," said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.

