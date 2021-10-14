Speed believed to be a factor in motorcycle-pickup fatal crash Thrusday in Grand Island

A 52-year-old man died Thursday morning in after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup at the intersection of Highway 30 and Webb Road.

Grand Island Police were called to the scene at 7:49 a.m. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man lived in a small town in the area, said Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police believe the pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 30 turning left to go north onto Webb Road when the motorcycle collided with the front fender of the pickup.

The investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling substantially over the speed limit, Duering said. No citations were issued.

A reconstruction and investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol.