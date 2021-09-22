Specific Two Rivers COVID-19 data again being released

KEARNEY — With Monday’s reinstatement of the statewide COVID-19 dashboard by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, specific data is again available about COVID-19 cases here.
The new dashboard, updated daily, is available at dhhs.ne.gov. The dashboard was removed from the DHHS website June 30 when statewide directed health measures expired, but public health officials and others had criticized its removal, claiming it left the public in the dark about rising cases and more.
As of Tuesday, there have been 260,199 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, acccording to the dashboard.
DHHS also reported 414 people hospitalized with COVID-19, or roughly 15% of all hospitalizations across the state. The peak of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations was 987 last November, before vaccines became available.
Vaccines now are available to anyone older than the age of 12, and a Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-12 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon.
Since Jan. 1, when vaccines became available, the unvaccinated have made up 69,408 cases, 2,715 hospitalizations and 775 deaths. Fully vaccinated people comprised 4,838 cases, 148 hospitalized patients and 32 deaths since Jan. 1.
Among hospitals in Two Rivers, COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of beds in medical/surgical units, and 14% of ICU beds, DHHS said.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has begun to slow after 11 weeks of increases. Last week, new cases increased by 2% compared to the previous week, Anthone said.
He primarily credited the vaccine for slowing the spread of the virus and preventing more hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday, data for the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department is:
Buffalo County
New cases in last 14 days: 303
Case rate per 100,000K: 618
Fully-vaccinated over age 12: 54%
Total cases: 6,682
County population: 48,659
Dawson County
New cases in last 14 days: 170
Case rate per 100,000K: 714
Fully vaccinatged over age 12: 55%
Total cases: 3,325
County population: 23,595
Franklin County
New cases in last 14 days: 8
Case rate per 100K: 266
Fully vaccinated over age 12: 50%
Total cases: 284
County population: 2,979
Gosper County
New cases in last 14 days: 14
Case rate per 100K: 695%
Fully vaccinated over age 12: 48%
Total positive cases: 215
County population: 1,990
Harlan County
New cases in last 14 days: 8
Case rate per 100K: 233%
Fully vaccinated: 45%
Total cases: 249
County population: 3,380
Kearney County
New cases in last 14 days: 24
Case rate per 100K: 366
Fully vaccinated over age 12: 55%
Total positive cases: 774
County population: 6,495
Phelps County
New cases in last 14 days: 52
Case rate per 100K: 570
Fully vaccinated over age 12: 48%
Total positive cases: 1,141
County population: 9,034