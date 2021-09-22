 Skip to main content
Specific Two Rivers COVID-19 data again being released
Specific Two Rivers COVID-19 data again being released

  • Updated
Covid-19 dashboard

This county statistics map can be found on the state’s new COVID-19 dashboard. Click on each individual county to get the number of COVID cases, vaccination data and more details.

 Courtesy, Nebraska DHHS

KEARNEY — With Monday’s reinstatement of the statewide COVID-19 dashboard by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, specific data is again available about COVID-19 cases here.

The new dashboard, updated daily, is available at dhhs.ne.gov. The dashboard was removed from the DHHS website June 30 when statewide directed health measures expired, but public health officials and others had criticized its removal, claiming it left the public in the dark about rising cases and more.

As of Tuesday, there have been 260,199 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, acccording to the dashboard.

DHHS also reported 414 people hospitalized with COVID-19, or roughly 15% of all hospitalizations across the state. The peak of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations was 987 last November, before vaccines became available.

Vaccines now are available to anyone older than the age of 12, and a Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-12 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon.

Since Jan. 1, when vaccines became available, the unvaccinated have made up 69,408 cases, 2,715 hospitalizations and 775 deaths. Fully vaccinated people comprised 4,838 cases, 148 hospitalized patients and 32 deaths since Jan. 1.

Among hospitals in Two Rivers, COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of beds in medical/surgical units, and 14% of ICU beds, DHHS said.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said the number of new coronavirus cases in the state has begun to slow after 11 weeks of increases. Last week, new cases increased by 2% compared to the previous week, Anthone said.

He primarily credited the vaccine for slowing the spread of the virus and preventing more hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, data for the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department is:

Buffalo County

New cases in last 14 days: 303

Case rate per 100,000K: 618

Fully-vaccinated over age 12: 54%

Total cases: 6,682

County population: 48,659

Dawson County

New cases in last 14 days: 170

Case rate per 100,000K: 714

Fully vaccinatged over age 12: 55%

Total cases: 3,325

County population: 23,595

Franklin County

New cases in last 14 days: 8

Case rate per 100K: 266

Fully vaccinated over age 12: 50%

Total cases: 284

County population: 2,979

Gosper County

New cases in last 14 days: 14

Case rate per 100K: 695%

Fully vaccinated over age 12: 48%

Total positive cases: 215

County population: 1,990

Harlan County

New cases in last 14 days: 8

Case rate per 100K: 233%

Fully vaccinated: 45%

Total cases: 249

County population: 3,380

Kearney County

New cases in last 14 days: 24

Case rate per 100K: 366

Fully vaccinated over age 12: 55%

Total positive cases: 774

County population: 6,495

Phelps County

New cases in last 14 days: 52

Case rate per 100K: 570

Fully vaccinated over age 12: 48%

Total positive cases: 1,141

County population: 9,034

How to access the dashboard

The new dashboard, updated daily, is available at dhhs.ne.gov. Click on “view the hospital capacity dashboard” for daily updates on statewide cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

For county figures, select the “county statistics map,” one of seven small categories in blue under the dashboard. A map of all 93 Nebraska counties will appear. Click on a specific county for information on local cases in the last 14 days, vaccinations and more information.

