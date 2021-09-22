Specific Two Rivers COVID-19 data again being released

KEARNEY — With Monday’s reinstatement of the statewide COVID-19 dashboard by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, specific data is again available about COVID-19 cases here.

The new dashboard, updated daily, is available at dhhs.ne.gov. The dashboard was removed from the DHHS website June 30 when statewide directed health measures expired, but public health officials and others had criticized its removal, claiming it left the public in the dark about rising cases and more.

As of Tuesday, there have been 260,199 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, acccording to the dashboard.

DHHS also reported 414 people hospitalized with COVID-19, or roughly 15% of all hospitalizations across the state. The peak of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations was 987 last November, before vaccines became available.

Vaccines now are available to anyone older than the age of 12, and a Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-12 could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration soon.

Since Jan. 1, when vaccines became available, the unvaccinated have made up 69,408 cases, 2,715 hospitalizations and 775 deaths. Fully vaccinated people comprised 4,838 cases, 148 hospitalized patients and 32 deaths since Jan. 1.