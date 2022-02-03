 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special Olympics holds Polar Plunge February 12 at Yanney Park in Kearney
0 Comments
top story

Special Olympics holds Polar Plunge February 12 at Yanney Park in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The public is invited to participate in the 22nd annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Feb. 12 at the lake at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Plunges start at 11 a.m. A post-plunge party will follow.

Costumes are encouraged. In the past, popular costumes have included togas, Gilligan’s Island, bowling pins, penguins and Spongebob.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Polar Plunge for Special Olympics started in Kearney in 2001 with a plunge at Fort Kearny. The idea came from an officer who attended a Law Enforcement Torch Run conference.

Participants can plunge as an individual or with a team. Entire teams will enter the water at the same time. If a team has more than 12 people, they will enter in two waves.

Jennifer Behlmann, the head coach for Kearney Special Olympics, has promised her athletes that if they raise $1,500, four coaches and chaperones will join in the plunge. She expects eight to 10 of her athletes to participate.

Register online at www.sone.org. Choose the Kearney Plunge. Participants also may create their own giving pages to e-mail friends and family to solicit pledges.

For more information, call Behlmann at 308-627-4556.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

British study deliberately infected healthy adults with COVID-19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem
Local News

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Polly Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News