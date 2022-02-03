Special Olympics holds Polar Plunge February 12 at Yanney Park in Kearney

KEARNEY — The public is invited to participate in the 22nd annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Feb. 12 at the lake at Yanney Park at 2020 W. 11th St.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Plunges start at 11 a.m. A post-plunge party will follow.

Costumes are encouraged. In the past, popular costumes have included togas, Gilligan’s Island, bowling pins, penguins and Spongebob.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Polar Plunge for Special Olympics started in Kearney in 2001 with a plunge at Fort Kearny. The idea came from an officer who attended a Law Enforcement Torch Run conference.

Participants can plunge as an individual or with a team. Entire teams will enter the water at the same time. If a team has more than 12 people, they will enter in two waves.

Jennifer Behlmann, the head coach for Kearney Special Olympics, has promised her athletes that if they raise $1,500, four coaches and chaperones will join in the plunge. She expects eight to 10 of her athletes to participate.