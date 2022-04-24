Special events planned as Cozad's Henri Museum opens for the season

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery will begin its regular summer season hours at 10:30 a.m. May 7.

The official opening will begin with the organization hosting three special events at the museum on 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad.

The first event will be the presentation of the Rising Sun Award to the museum from the NEBRASKAland Foundation. The award is a major emphasis of the Foundation and recognizes outstanding new tourism attractions or significant expansions to existing attractions and efforts in economic and social development.

In recent years some of the other groups that have received the award have included Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City and the Minden Opera House in Minden.

The museum will then formally open its new exhibit “From Cozad to the State Prison: The Colorful Character of Miles Maryott.” The exhibit provides visitors with a new look at the work of Miles Maryott, a Nebraska painter whose family had an association with Cozad.

His parents Asahel and Emily Herrick Maryott managed the Hendee Hotel (currently the museum) after the Cozads left Nebraska in 1884. They purchased a half section south of Cozad and farmed there.

Miles Maryott went on to become a professional ball player, marksman, taxidermist and well-known artist, one of the few painting Nebraska scenes in the 1920s. Of special interest will be a special chest of drawers containing a partial collection of eggs that Maryott preserved as part of his larger taxidermy collection. It was a gift of Mary and Gary White.

Major contributions that made the exhibit possible have come from Humanities Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Ervin and Grace Burkholder Foundation, the Bridge Marathon, Dawson Home, Paulsen Inc., the Kosman Foundation, the museum’s Annual Fund and the membership and friends of the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery.

The museum also sells a short biography of Maryott by Shirley Sullivan titled “Miles Maryott: His Life and Times.”

The museum will also be featuring two major exhibitions. The first is titled “Through My Own Language: Robert Henri and His Portraits, Paintings and Sketches.” This exhibit, includes 16 of Henri’s paintings and portraits and many of the sketches that it owns including recent acquisitions and those loaned by its patrons. The show includes interpretive components on Henri’s life and his students and features the most current knowledge about the artist.

The second major exhibit is “From the 100th Meridian to International Fame.” The exhibit provides visitors with an overview of the Cozad and Henri story from their arrival from

Ohio in 1873 to their departure after the shooting of Alf Pearson in 1882. It includes the results of research that the museum’s director has been undertaking for the last two years.

There have been many interesting discoveries that allow for a more complete interpretation of the Cozad family’s time in Nebraska. The day’s programs will include tours of the Cozad home, museum and gallery, light refreshments provided by the Cozad Tourism Promotion Committee and gift shop specials.

In addition, the museum’s art gallery has made two new additions this year as it has been loaned a significant Henri painting, “Normandie Farm House.” Painted in 1902, the piece may be the exterior view of another painting the museum has on display called Normandie Interior. “Normandie Farm House” is on loan from the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. This loan is part of MONA’s efforts to promote the work of Nebraska artists and to collaborate with other art institutions in the state. It comes from the collection of Jane Rohman, a long time Cozad area resident and museum supporter.

The museum recently was also the recipient of a generous donation of a portrait that is believed to have been painted when Robert Henri was a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia from 1886-1888.