Special designation: Meadowlark Elementary named Unified Champion School through Special Olympics

Mosley wanted Meadowlark to be a Unified Champion School for a few years, but she decided to wait until she settled into her kindergarten teaching position. She knew this year was the right time for it to happen.

“I just want a more inclusive, more unified environment because I think we are all different. ... We need to be OK with being different and celebrating those differences because we can learn from each other,” she said.

The designation of Unified Champion School helps the school to implement inclusive sports, youth leadership opportunities and whole-school engagement. Each school’s programs can vary greatly from school to school based on needs, goals, schedules and other factors, but the basic building blocks are the same.

One of the first activities Meadowlark did as a Unified Champion School was a storybook walk along the Dryland River Walk. Two books, “The Invisible Boy” and “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon,” were on display May 17-20. The books focus on kindness and being true to oneself.