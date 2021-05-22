Special designation: Meadowlark Elementary named Unified Champion School through Special Olympics

KEARNEY — Meadowlark Elementary kindergarten teacher Michelle Mosley wants all students to celebrate being different and to learn from each other.
One way she hopes to achieve that is through Meadowlark’s recent designation as a Unified Champion School through Special Olympics. The designation allows schools to build on the organization’s values of social inclusion through intentional activities.
“We believe that celebrating our diversity unites us,” stated Meadowlark Elementary Principal Mark Stute in a press release. “We are excited to make intentional efforts to help students understand that being unique is what makes us special.”
Since Mosley was a little girl, she knew she wanted to be a special education teacher. Mosley grew up with a family member who has disabilities, and Mosley is now her guardian. She also adopted her daughter, who has Down syndrome, six years ago from China.
Mosley taught special education life skills for 19 years at Kearney Public Schools before deciding four years ago to move into general education as a kindergarten teacher.
“I thought of a new mission teaching the atypical or typical children that it’s OK to be who you are. I feel that the younger that we get them creating this environment the better we all are as humans,” she explained. “I thought, ‘If I can be that bridge, I want to be that bridge.’”
Mosley wanted Meadowlark to be a Unified Champion School for a few years, but she decided to wait until she settled into her kindergarten teaching position. She knew this year was the right time for it to happen.
“I just want a more inclusive, more unified environment because I think we are all different. ... We need to be OK with being different and celebrating those differences because we can learn from each other,” she said.
The designation of Unified Champion School helps the school to implement inclusive sports, youth leadership opportunities and whole-school engagement. Each school’s programs can vary greatly from school to school based on needs, goals, schedules and other factors, but the basic building blocks are the same.
One of the first activities Meadowlark did as a Unified Champion School was a storybook walk along the Dryland River Walk. Two books, “The Invisible Boy” and “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon,” were on display May 17-20. The books focus on kindness and being true to oneself.
Mosley already has begun recruiting students, parents and teachers to form a group she calls the League of Unified Champions. The group will meet quarterly to plan and organize special events throughout the year. Some of the activities will include a young athletes program, fitness club and reading club. There also will be special dates including Rock Your Socks to raise awareness for Down syndrome, wearing blue in April to support autism and a pep rally.
One of the first big projects the group is working on is transforming a bench near the school’s playground into a “kindness bench.” The group is working to decorate the bench, and she wants it to be done before school begins in August. Mosley explained that students who are feeling lonely, sad or overwhelmed can sit on the bench. Other students will be taught to go to their peer on the bench to be a compassionate listening ear, shoulder to cry on and encourage them to get back out there.
Mosley hopes other schools in the area soon will be Unified Champion Schools, and she is looking forward to the effect it will have on the Meadowlark community.
“I want Meadowlark to be at the forefront, a pioneer to change that mindset that being different is OK and celebrating those differences. I’m very excited to see the kids as they learn and how they implement that in the real world and how our teachers have learned and how our parents can learn. It’s just a good thing,” she said.