Special delivery: Rural residents dress up their mailboxes in style

If Evelyn Stittle ever needs inspiration, she finds it in her mailbox. It’s a welded-steel portrait of Rodin’s famous statue, The Thinker. The unique creation sits at the end of her driveway off Ravenna Road south of Ravenna.
It was made more than 21 years ago by Evelyn’s late husband Johnny R.
“For some reason, he got the idea for this when he was in the bathroom,” Stittle said. “I don’t know what made him think of it, but we talked about it and he designed it.”
The Thinker’s main body is made of culvert pipe, “like grain bins that have wavy metal,” Stittle said. His arms are made of steel plumbing parts. Other steel plumbing parts were welded into his legs.
“Johnny R. welded it all together. We got a lot of comments about it when it first went up,” she said.
Dave and Gisel Krueger’s mailbox north of Kearney on Highway 10 is the replica of a two-cylinder antique John Deere tractor that once belonged to Gisel’s dad, Rex Hand. Gisel fashioned a farmer to sit on top of the brightly colored green and yellow tractor.
Gary Sorensen of Kearney had to negotiate with the U.S. Post Service to erect his nearly 6-foot tall mailbox structure on north 30th Avenue in Kearney. Sorensen built a small concrete driveway where postal drivers could pull off of the busy 30th Avenue and deliver his mail.
The colorful mailbox matches a similar clock tower Sorenson has in his yard, and similar to a clock tower in Omaha’s Old Market.
“I decided, ‘shoot, it would be kind of cool to have a mailbox to match the clock. So I designed and built it,’” he said.
Southeast of Shelton, Cindy Walker has fashioned old mailboxes into flowerpots. When COVID-19 shut down activities this summer, she had more free time, so she began digging around an old pile of iron that her husband Don planned to haul away.
“I was searching for a few things that might make nice flowerpots, and I found two mailboxes,” she said. One was 70 years old. The other was a mere 40 years old.
Then she found an old American elm tree stump at the edge of a cornfield. Her husband rigged it up to hold one of the mailboxes. She filled it with flowers and named it Donald after her father-in-law. The smaller mailbox-turned-flowerpot sitting nearby is named Don. “I name everything,” Walker said.
She’s delighted with the petunias, verbena, marigolds and moss rose blooming in Donald and Don right now. “Gardening is our new COVID hobby. We can’t travel this summer, so we’re into flowers.” Kim Schmidt contributed.
