Special delivery: Rural residents dress up their mailboxes in style

If Evelyn Stittle ever needs inspiration, she finds it in her mailbox. It’s a welded-steel portrait of Rodin’s famous statue, The Thinker. The unique creation sits at the end of her driveway off Ravenna Road south of Ravenna.

It was made more than 21 years ago by Evelyn’s late husband Johnny R.

“For some reason, he got the idea for this when he was in the bathroom,” Stittle said. “I don’t know what made him think of it, but we talked about it and he designed it.”

The Thinker’s main body is made of culvert pipe, “like grain bins that have wavy metal,” Stittle said. His arms are made of steel plumbing parts. Other steel plumbing parts were welded into his legs.

“Johnny R. welded it all together. We got a lot of comments about it when it first went up,” she said.

Dave and Gisel Krueger’s mailbox north of Kearney on Highway 10 is the replica of a two-cylinder antique John Deere tractor that once belonged to Gisel’s dad, Rex Hand. Gisel fashioned a farmer to sit on top of the brightly colored green and yellow tractor.

