Southwest writer Anne Hillerman to talk at ‘One Author’ event
Barrett Stinson

KEARNEY — Award-winning author Anne Hillerman will speak at the eighth annual One Author Kearney event 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave.

Her appearance is sponsored by the Kearney Public Library Foundation and the Kearney Public Library. A book-signing will follow her talk.

Free tickets are required and are available at the library or by calling 308-233-3282. There is a limit of four tickets per person. Masks will be required at the request of Hillerman and The World Theatre.

Hillerman of Santa Fe., N.M., continues the popular mystery series that her father Tony Hillerman began in 1970, but with her own voice. Her debut novel, “Spider Woman’s Daughter,” received the prestigious Spur Award for best first novel. Five mysteries followed, each a New York Times best-seller.

Hillerman also has published several non-fiction books. She worked for many years as a reporter and editor. She recently received the Frank Waters Award for contributions to the literature of the Southwest.

Books will be available for purchase in partnership with The Sequel bookstore, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Kearney Public Library Foundation.

Also, a few spots remain open for a writing workshop with Hillerman noon-2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. Preregistration and payment of $20 are required. Lunch will be provided. Call 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org.

