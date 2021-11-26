South-central Nebraska author winds a tale of 1877 train robbery

HENDLEY — Warren Dunlap’s latest book, “Liar: Train Robber Chronicle,” now is available in e-book and paperback versions through Amazon.com.

The Alma-area author’s historical fiction focuses on the largest robbery in Nebraska history, which took place in 1877 in Big Springs. Six masked gunmen got away with $60,000 in $20 gold coins when they held up the Union Pacific Express.

The robbers also got away with cash and valuables that belonged to the train’s passengers.

According to Dunlap, all but one of the robbers later was gunned down, so his book is about the one who got away.

Dunlap said he’s been intrigued by the West and its history since he was wearing little britches. His first venture to head west was in 1947, but the trip was cut short.

Dunlap said his dream eventually became a reality when he began working for major corporations that sent him all over the West and various places in the East doing research.

Dunlap said for the better part of 50 years he has worked, talked and listened to tales about cowboys, ranchers and farmers.

From those conversations and from his own experiences, Dunlap works to lace his stories with reality and authenticity.

“Liar: Train Robber Chronicle” brings together facts and real life characters, which in small ways contribute to the history of the West, Nebraska and the Union Pacific Railroad.