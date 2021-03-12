South Central Economic Development District encourages taking quick test for internet accessibility

Every Nebraskan is encouraged to partake in the one-minute speed test from any internet-enable device, including cellphones. Speed data will provide decision makers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users.

Individuals are encouraged to take the free test at speedtestne.org. Participation by everyone is essential and no personal information will be collected. Repeated speed tests by the same users are encouraged during the two-year initiative in order to better capture variations in internet access speeds and collect more statistically valid data. The purpose of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The captured information will provide statistically sound data that can be used by communities, counties and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects in rural areas.