South Central Economic Development District encourages taking quick test for internet accessibility

HOLDREGE — The South Central Economic Development District recently announced the launch of a statewide broadband mapping initiative.
Every Nebraskan is encouraged to partake in the one-minute speed test from any internet-enable device, including cellphones. Speed data will provide decision makers a better understanding of where internet accessibility is limited or not available, and where speeds are not meeting the needs of today’s users.
Individuals are encouraged to take the free test at speedtestne.org. Participation by everyone is essential and no personal information will be collected. Repeated speed tests by the same users are encouraged during the two-year initiative in order to better capture variations in internet access speeds and collect more statistically valid data. The purpose of this initiative is to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas. The captured information will provide statistically sound data that can be used by communities, counties and key stakeholders as they plan for broadband infrastructure expansion or enhancement projects in rural areas.
“The shutdown of schools and offices this past year has exposed wide variations in internet access across our region,” SCEDD Executive Director Sharon Hueftle noted. “Participation from many people and from every device (laptops, phones, tablets) will highlight the underserved and unserved areas of our region.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for broadband accessibility with students remote learning and employees working from home. This initiative will explore how these demands are affecting current providers’ speeds, find gaps in service and learn how much residents are paying for services. Collected data will provide the most comprehensive, validated, real-time reporting of actual upload and download speeds recorded in the state.
The study will be conducted by GEO Partners, an independent data collection firm with extensive expertise and not affiliated with any internet service providers. The Nebraska Broadband Speed Test is sponsored by the Nebraska Regional Officials Council and funded through a U.S. Economic Development Administration CARES Act grant specifically to address recovery and resiliency efforts for all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact Hueftle with SCEDD via email or by phone: sharonh@scedd.us or 308-455-4771.