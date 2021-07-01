Sonic Man: Sheldon skates at work to bring customer smiles

KEARNEY — As soon as his light-up roller skates hit the pavement, Sonic customers know which carhop is fast approaching. He asks about their day, cracks a joke and glides away to retrieve their food, sometimes spinning the tray or doing a hop on the way back.

Many people of Kearney know Sonic’s only skating carhop by his first name — Sheldon.

“(Skating) wasn’t always like a unicorn experience,” said 24-year-old Sheldon Bartholomew. “It was every (Sonic) carhop had the skates on, so I get asked the question frequently if there’s a lot of other carhops and if they make you do that, and I was like ‘No, now you have to choose if you want to fall down at work.’”

One of the rare times Sheldon ditched the skates was for Halloween when he wore a blow-up T-Rex costume and the Sonic flag as a cape. When he delivers food, he will sometimes play with the Sonic kids’ meal toys to make the customers smile.

When he shows the receipt, he says, “Now, I’m going to ask if you want a piece of paper you probably don’t want.”

This comment and others will get a couple of laughs from customers.