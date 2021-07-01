Sonic Man: Sheldon skates at work to bring customer smiles

KEARNEY — As soon as his light-up roller skates hit the pavement, Sonic customers know which carhop is fast approaching. He asks about their day, cracks a joke and glides away to retrieve their food, sometimes spinning the tray or doing a hop on the way back.
Many people of Kearney know Sonic’s only skating carhop by his first name — Sheldon.
“(Skating) wasn’t always like a unicorn experience,” said 24-year-old Sheldon Bartholomew. “It was every (Sonic) carhop had the skates on, so I get asked the question frequently if there’s a lot of other carhops and if they make you do that, and I was like ‘No, now you have to choose if you want to fall down at work.’”
One of the rare times Sheldon ditched the skates was for Halloween when he wore a blow-up T-Rex costume and the Sonic flag as a cape. When he delivers food, he will sometimes play with the Sonic kids’ meal toys to make the customers smile.
When he shows the receipt, he says, “Now, I’m going to ask if you want a piece of paper you probably don’t want.”
This comment and others will get a couple of laughs from customers.
“(My friend and I) have been coming here for about three years, and we always had Sheldon for our carhop, and he’s always been such a great friend,” said Madison Dejonge, a UNK student. “He’s always so fun and he has such a positive energy, and he’s one of the only people that skates here, so that’s a plus, too.”
Dejonge is a regular at Sonic and Sheldon calls her by the nickname “Merds.”
Others who recognize Sheldon offer tips or ask about his family, who motivates him each day. One time, customers made bracelets for him. The Target employees recognize the Sonic skater and allow him to wear his skates in the store to shop during the workday.
If customers aren’t regulars, Sheldon said he sometimes has a “goldfish memory” when it comes to names, especially if it’s dark outside.
“You’re going to see all sorts of people coming in, whether they have a bad day, an excellent day, maybe they just got off work, maybe found out bad news,” Sheldon said. “Just how you give them the order, how you talk to them can make a difference in their day.”
Before working at Sonic, Sheldon wore a different uniform.
At 17 years old, a friend convinced him to join the National Guard, where he served as military police for six years.
While in the military, he cooked at a Sonic in Missouri and started carhopping later on.
“(The National Guard) gave me a lot of experience, I think, that also helped out with my Sonic attitude and everything,” Bartholomew said. “I think the military has definitely helped me as a person, but I didn’t feel like doing it for 20 years, so I just stayed in six because I started a family very early so I wanted to make sure I was there for them.”
He moved to Kearney to raise his daughter and live closer to Imperial, where he grew up. After some job searching, Sheldon rolled on back to Sonic.
“I remember he brought his infant little girl to the interview,” laughed Christy Boggs, Sonic general manager. “We were looking for a cook, but as we talked about skating, his eyes just lit up.”
Before Kearney, Sheldon had experience swing dancing and skating for more than a year. When Sonic closes, he will swing dance with employees or improve his tricks in the dark.
Besides skating, Boggs called Sheldon “a jack of all trades,” who can run any station, but he is also “like a superhero” to the children who pass through.
On his day off, Sheldon called Boggs to tell her about a homeless family he met outside of the restaurant. He told her they were coming for lunch and to charge him with the costs.
Even the pandemic didn’t smother Sheldon’s spirit. He bought a customizable, digital mask that spelled his name across it in rainbow letters.
Despite his positivity, he faces other challenges.
“Another thing that helps the positive vibe, is I never know when I’m going to get hit (by a car), so there could be one day where all the skating just comes to an end and I could never skate again,” Sheldon said. “So I got to live it out every day at least. That’s why the head is always on the swivel, too.”
In the future, Sheldon would like to enter the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games, which is a competition for skating carhops to showcase their moves. When his Sonic career comes to an end, he would like to start a family friendly dancing club or open a skating rink.
Until then, he has orders to fill and customers to inspire.
“I’ve met a lot of people I’ve never expected,” Sheldon said. “I like seeing the first impressions. Some people have never seen skates at Sonic ever — that’s pretty cool to say that I was like the first one.”