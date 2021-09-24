Songs With Emotion: Folk, pop, rock concert Sunday at Price of Peace Church

Hart’s songs are part of the common Catholic worship experience in the U.S., including songs like “Go in Peace,” “You Alone,” “Sweet Redeemer” and others. In October 2013, Sarah received an invitation to perform for Pope Francis and a crowd of 150,000 at St. Peter’s Square. She often co-writes with artists Curtis Stephan, Steve Angrisano and Jesse Manibusan. When writing a song, Hart begins with an important first step — listening.

“Songwriting for me has always been a sort of haphazard journey,” she said. “I’m very busy in my real life. When I write, I have to force myself to sit down and say, ‘I’m going to write.’ I do a lot of writing on airplanes because I’m forced into a seat and I can’t go anywhere else. I also do a lot of writing at home and a lot of co-writing, but I think the main thing is to listen.”

When she gives advice to new songwriters, she urges them to examine the emotions they carry.