Songs With Emotion: Folk, pop, rock concert Sunday at Price of Peace Church

KEARNEY — Sarah Hart creates music that speaks of faith and trust.
In addition to composing music, the Nashville-based musician seeks to create a safe place where audience members can gather to recharge and connect with their emotions.
“I’m trying to create a safe environment for people where they can talk about things like their faith and their lives and their struggles and humanity,” she said. “I want them to do it with one another in a safe spot — and hug each other and care about one another in those moments.”
Using a signature blend of folk, pop and rock, Hart has released nine albums as a solo artist. One of the leading figures in contemporary Catholic music today, her songs of faith have touched the lives of millions. Artists including Amy Grant, Celtic Women, Matt Maher, Jason Crabb and The Newsboys have covered Hart’s songs.
Hart will perform a solo show at 7 p.m. Sunday at Prince of Peace Church. Admission to the concert is free.
“The audience will hear songs about life, songs about faith, songs about fun and laughter,” she said. “And there will be songs that will bring tears. It’s a little bit of everything for everyone. I try to very much include all generations and all people. In our Catholic church, we’re all intergenerational. Rather than say this is music for 20-year-olds or this is music for 40-year-olds, I try to stay very intergenerational in my approach to music.”
Hart also hopes audience members will feel free to interact with each other.
“I always like to say that families gathered at my concerts is my favorite thing,” she noted. “They are there together, they are given an opportunity to be with one another.”
Hart defines herself as a singer/songwriter, an artist who enjoys performing one-on-one for an audience. She likes the independence that performing alone allows.
“It’s sometimes harder for me when I’m with a band to interact with the audience,” the musician said.
At the end of her time on stage, Hart hopes the audience will feel more uplifted than when they arrived.
“I’m always hoping that somebody will have a changed heart, a changed attitude toward something or simply if they’ve have a bad day, they will feel uplifted after they leave,” she said. “That’s always the goal for me; that they will walk out happier than when they came in.”
As a performer, Hart never knows the kind of impact she has on her audience. She also understands that everyone can make an impact in everyone’s daily lives.
“We can either choose to be impactfully good or impactfully not,” Hart said. “And so I think the goal of humanity, in general, is whatever we do, do it with love and then impact the world for good.”
Hart’s songs are part of the common Catholic worship experience in the U.S., including songs like “Go in Peace,” “You Alone,” “Sweet Redeemer” and others. In October 2013, Sarah received an invitation to perform for Pope Francis and a crowd of 150,000 at St. Peter’s Square. She often co-writes with artists Curtis Stephan, Steve Angrisano and Jesse Manibusan. When writing a song, Hart begins with an important first step — listening.
“Songwriting for me has always been a sort of haphazard journey,” she said. “I’m very busy in my real life. When I write, I have to force myself to sit down and say, ‘I’m going to write.’ I do a lot of writing on airplanes because I’m forced into a seat and I can’t go anywhere else. I also do a lot of writing at home and a lot of co-writing, but I think the main thing is to listen.”
When she gives advice to new songwriters, she urges them to examine the emotions they carry.
“At the beginning you say, I want to write about ‘that’ because ‘that’ is cool, right?” Hart said. “And that’s fine, but I think as you go on you realize that ‘this’ happened to me today. How do I feel about that? What are the emotions that are tied to it? If I’m honest, it’s not just what I think about something, but how I feel about it. Listening to how to your heart responds, listening to the world around you, listening to other people — being observant is the first step to songwriting.”