Some voters doubt the legitimacy of the election process. Here's how it works in Buffalo County:

“I don’t have any fears about our election on general Election Day this year,” Evnen said. “I have concerns over assuring that our balloting is secure.”

He said the state is sending ballots only to voters who requested them, and that officials are making sure ballots actually are being received by voters, tracking ballots, and keeping the polls open while following COVID-19 protocols.

A post office official in Kearney said they are performing twice-daily sweeps of the building and vehicles to ensure every ballot that’s mailed gets to the election commissioner’s office.

“We do a sweep in the morning and then again in the afternoon,” said Tammy Arthur, officer in charge at the Kearney Post office.

Poff said officials at all levels of the voting process take their work seriously because they want to produce a fair and accurate count. Meeting that goal requires a lot of forethought and effort behind the scenes.

“The people in the election division of the state really are forward thinkers. They help us and we help each other by trying to anticipate all these different scenarios, so you know what to do if a problem happens,” she said.