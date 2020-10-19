Some voters doubt the legitimacy of the election process. Here's how it works in Buffalo County:

KEARNEY — Although a massive switch in how voters cast their ballots is taking place — and some Americans may doubt the legitimacy of the process — election officials are confident they are prepared and that every vote will be counted.
“People watch the news and listen to radio personalities. They’re listening to this stuff everywhere and we get a thousand questions,” Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said about voter interest in election security.
It’s estimated that, because of the coronavirus, 25% to 75% of ballots Nebraskans cast in the Nov. 3 election could be early voting by mail ballots. In all, Nebraska voters requested 473,000 mail-in ballots.
Poff said voting in person poses fewer security issues than voting by mail, but both systems require election officials to be alert and familiar with their responsibilities.
With in-person voting on Election Day or before Nov. 3, voters check in with election officials before receiving their ballot. After they’ve given their name and address, voters receive their ballots. They then mark their ballots and deposit them in locked ballot boxes. The same occurs with many early voting ballots that can be marked and deposited before Election Day. Voters have the option to put them in a ballot box outside the courthouse or deliver them in person to election officials in the courthouse.
With mail-in ballots, there are a number of steps that take place before ballots are sent to voters and after they’ve been returned for counting.
“It’s behind the scenes stuff that most people don’t know about that we need to get done,” Poff said.
Because of health and safety concerns this year, Nebraska election officials contacted registered voters so they could request early mail ballots. When they received the notification, voters then could request in writing that they want a mail-in ballot. After officials receive the request they confirm it’s from a registered voter and that the address is correct and that the voter’s signature matches what’s on file.
“All of that is validated before we send them a ballot,” Poff said.
After they receive the ballot it is the voter’s responsibility to mark it and return it in person, by mail or by using the ballot drop box. The deadline for the ballot to be in the election commissioner’s hands is 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
The U.S. Postal Service advises voters who plan to mail their ballots to put them in the mail no later than Oct. 27.
When the election commissioner receives early ballots, officials scan the bar code on the envelope. The bar code has the voter’s election ID number.
“Then we have to go in and accept the ballot, enter the date, how the ballot was returned, verify the signature and click ‘accepted,’ and save the information,” Poff said.
The ballot then is placed in a locked box until it is ready to be counted.
Poff advises voters to carefully read instructions so they don’t mark their ballot incorrectly.
Voters are instructed to use ballpoint pens to fill in ovals, but Poff said about 100 voters turned in ballots marked with felt-tip pens. On those ballots the ink bled through the paper, which could cause the two-sided ballots to be misread.
Voters who want to turn in their marked ballots early but can’t visit the courthouse during business hours can mail them or use the ballot drop box in the horseshoe parking lot on the west side of the courthouse.
“The ballot drop box is locked. The parking lot has security cameras and the lot is lighted all the time.” Poff said.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Nebraska’s top election official, said in an interview last week with NET News that his top concern is ballot security, including ballot harvesting, in which third-party groups collect and submit completed ballots on behalf of citizens. He said voters should submit their own votes if possible.
“When voters go to the polls, their ballot is under control at all times. It’s handed to them, they take it to the voting booth, they mark it, they personally put it in the locked ballot box, But when we mail ballots out, as soon as we put them in the mail, we lose control of them,” Evnen told NET News.
“I don’t have any fears about our election on general Election Day this year,” Evnen said. “I have concerns over assuring that our balloting is secure.”
He said the state is sending ballots only to voters who requested them, and that officials are making sure ballots actually are being received by voters, tracking ballots, and keeping the polls open while following COVID-19 protocols.
A post office official in Kearney said they are performing twice-daily sweeps of the building and vehicles to ensure every ballot that’s mailed gets to the election commissioner’s office.
“We do a sweep in the morning and then again in the afternoon,” said Tammy Arthur, officer in charge at the Kearney Post office.
Poff said officials at all levels of the voting process take their work seriously because they want to produce a fair and accurate count. Meeting that goal requires a lot of forethought and effort behind the scenes.
“The people in the election division of the state really are forward thinkers. They help us and we help each other by trying to anticipate all these different scenarios, so you know what to do if a problem happens,” she said.
Elections always prompt questions from voters, Poff said, but some voters’ questions this year seem rooted in doubt. “We answer their questions as honestly as we can. It’s very frustrating when people listen to the news and they’re uncertain about the election system.”
