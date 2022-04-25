Some of Cozad’s youngest artists kick off Henri Museum’s summer shows

COZAD — The Henri Museum in Cozad will be hosting its first two 2022 Artists of the Month in May.

The first show will include K-5 students from Cozad Elementary School and will have their works on display May 1-14. A reception for the students, their parents and the general public will take place 5-7 p.m. May 6 at the museum.

From May 15-31, Jim Dodds, a photographer from Gothenburg, will be the second artist to show at the museum. Dodds was raised in the Nebraska Sandhills. After he retired he began to study photography and enjoyed taking photos of natural subjects. He loves to capture and document wonders of the outdoors and the beauty of the world and God’s creations.

A reception to honor Dodds will take place for the general public from 5-7 p.m. May 19 at the museum.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its eighth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 program.

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad and will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, from May 1 to Nov. 1.

For more information, call 308-784-4154 or go to roberthenrimuseum.org.