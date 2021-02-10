Some Kearneyites want mask mandate until most people vaccinated

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to retain Kearney’s mask mandate until Feb. 23.
The vote followed one hour in which five people spoke in favor of retaining the mandate. Some said Kearney should require masks for several more months until enough people are vaccinated and herd immunity from COVID-19 has been achieved.
Five people spoke against the mandate, saying mask wearing could be dangerous for some or that mandating masks infringes on personal freedom.
In the end, it was hundreds of messages sent to council members that carried the day.
Councilman Randy Buschkoetter had asked that an ordinance be prepared so the council could rescind the mask mandate it approved on Nov. 17, but Buschkoetter said at the beginning of Tuesday’s public comments that the many people who support Kearney’s mandate caused him to rethink his position.
“Right now my inclination is not to take action today,” Buschkoetter told the 20 people in the council chambers before the public comments began.
At the end of the 60 minutes of comments, Buschkoetter then moved that the council retain the mask ordinance until it sunsets on Feb. 23, and the council voted 5-0 to do so.
Mayor Stan Clouse said that the vote gives Kearney’s mandate a two-week reprieve. When it was approved on Nov. 17, the council included the Feb. 23 sunset date. Barring special action by the council, the ordinance will cease on that date.
Clouse said council members will remain vigilant. If hospitalizations and COVID cases again skyrocket, they will reconsider mandating masks.
The mandate was passed in response to pleas from local medical professionals. In November they were exhausted from what appeared to be a losing battle against COVID-19. Cases had filled most of the rooms at Kearney hospitals; however, since the mask mandate, COVID cases have declined to about 20% of their peak.
The Kearney council’s action follows a move by the Holdrege City Council to remove the mask mandate in that community. Like Kearney, elected leaders in Grand Island are looking at ending their mandate on Feb. 23.
People who spoke against mask wearing at the Kearney forum cited a number of reasons.
“Masks have been proven not to work. Our hospitals aren’t telling the truth,” said Amy Wilson. “I know 100 people who have had COVID.”
Brandon Cone also opposed the mandate and questioned whether vaccines really will protect people from the virus. “What good is the vaccine if the antibodies don’t last?”
One person identified himself only as Jacob from Parklane Drive. He said masks can contain harmful substances, including formaldehyde, a known carcinogenic. “My son has asthma. He wears a mask and suffers from it.”
Janice Vanwinkle said her son has severe breathing problems and cannot wear a mask so he’s been denied entry to schools.
“There’s also a doctor in Kearney writing prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine,” Vanwinkle said.
Several people, including medical professionals and college professors, suggested extending Kearney’s mask mandate until enough people have been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
“Don’t lift the current ordinance yet,” said retired University of Nebraska at Kearney biology professor Brad Ericson. He anticipates that herd immunity will occur around June 1.
Retaining the mask mandate is critical, Ericson said, because dangerous variants of the coronavirus are appearing around the globe.
“Now is not the time to relax. Remember how easy it is to reverse this trend,” Ericson said.
Brady Beacham of the Two Rivers Public Health Department compared Kearney, where masks are mandated, to Lexington, where they are not. She said positivity rates are 15% higher in Lexington.
“Possibly some lives have been saved in Kearney,” Beacham said. “This policy of masks has been a success. This is not the time to stand down.”
Shannon Swift gathered 730 signatures on a petition urging the council to extend the ordinance until herd immunity is achieved.
“Wearing masks a little longer won’t hurt anyone. Keeping your mandate could save lives,” Swift told council members.
John Morris, a medical professional who moved to Kearney from Houston, said ending the mandate will result in additional people contracting the virus. A few of those will get seriously ill and die, he said. “Continuing the mandate is a very small price to pay to save even one life.”