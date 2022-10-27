Some Kearney streets will close for UNK homecoming parade

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the homecoming parade for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Streets to be closed are:
- Central Avenue from east 25th Street to Railroad Street.
- Railroad Street from Central Avenue to Third Avenue.
- Third Avenue from Railroad Street to 21st Street.
- 21st Street from Third Avenue to Eighth Avenue.
- Eighth Avenue from 21st Street to 20th Street.
- 20th Street from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue.
- 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue E.
- 24th Street from Central Avenue to Avenue E.
- Avenue B from 22nd Street to 24th Street.
- Avenue C from 22nd Street to 25th Street.
- Avenue C from 22nd Street to Railroad Street.
- Avenue D from 22nd Street to 25th Street.
- Avenue D from 22nd Street to Railroad Street.
The purpose of the closure is to prepare for and conduct the UNK homecoming parade.