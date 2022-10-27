 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Some Kearney streets will close for UNK homecoming parade

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed at 7 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the homecoming parade for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

UNK homecoming parade

The homecoming parade is a Loper and community tradition at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Streets to be closed are:

  • Central Avenue from east 25th Street to Railroad Street.
  • Railroad Street from Central Avenue to Third Avenue.
  • Third Avenue from Railroad Street to 21st Street.
  • 21st Street from Third Avenue to Eighth Avenue.
  • Eighth Avenue from 21st Street to 20th Street.
  • 20th Street from Eighth Avenue to Ninth Avenue.
  • 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue E.
  • 24th Street from Central Avenue to Avenue E.
  • Avenue B from 22nd Street to 24th Street.
  • Avenue C from 22nd Street to 25th Street.
  • Avenue C from 22nd Street to Railroad Street.
  • Avenue D from 22nd Street to 25th Street.
  • Avenue D from 22nd Street to Railroad Street.

The purpose of the closure is to prepare for and conduct the UNK homecoming parade.

