Some Kearney streets will be closed for Destination Downtown

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will close on Thursday for Destination Downtown.

Streets include:

Central Avenue from 24th Street to the north side of 22nd Street;

Central Avenue from the south side of 22nd Street to Railroad Street; and,

23rd Street from First Avenue to Central Avenue.

The streets will close beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Destination Downtown is sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney to help students familiarize themselves with Kearney merchants.