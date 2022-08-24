 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Some Kearney streets will be closed for Destination Downtown

Destination Downtown 2021

Louie the Loper joins a group of UNK students dancing to “Macarena” during Destination Downtown.

 KEARNEY HUB, FILE

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will close on Thursday for Destination Downtown.

Streets include:

Central Avenue from 24th Street to the north side of 22nd Street;

Central Avenue from the south side of 22nd Street to Railroad Street; and,

23rd Street from First Avenue to Central Avenue.

The streets will close beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Destination Downtown is sponsored by the University of Nebraska at Kearney to help students familiarize themselves with Kearney merchants.

Biden forgives student loan debt, extends freeze

