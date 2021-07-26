Some Kearney community members pushing for indoor sports facility

Details about funding for Kearney’s facility have not been disclosed.

However, Kearney voters in 2014 passed a 1% tax for food and soft drinks at local restaurants. That revenue is being used to pay for the $8.8 million Patriot Park baseball and softball complex that opened in 2017 in northeast Kearney.

The restaurant tax is supposed to sunset when Patriot Park is paid for. It is anticipated the baseball and softball complex’s debt will be retired by the end of 2022. The restaurant tax generates about $1.1 million per year.

Mayor Stan Clouse said today he has not seen Garner’s presentation, but if it appears to be a good idea, the next step would be deciding how to pay for it.

“There probably will be future action,” Clouse said. “But until we see what they need and what’s out there for assistance we’re a ways from that.”

Garner said the indoor facility could ease the pressure on existing facilities, help Kearney develop its athletic talent, and reduce the drain of money that’s spent in other communities such as Lincoln, Omaha, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri, as Kearney families travel for competitive sports.

“People would be amazed at how much money leaves this town, and that’s every weekend,” he said.