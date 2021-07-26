Some Kearney community members pushing for indoor sports facility

KEARNEY — A presentation on indoor sports facility needs is on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda.
On Thursday the Kearney Park and Recreation Advisory Board heard from Jon Garner, a boys and girls coach with the Kearney Soccer Club, who described Kearney’s growing demand for sports facilities for competition and practice. Garner will deliver the same presentation Tuesday that pushes for a major new indoor facility to the City Council.
He said today that Kearney’s shortage of facilities actually may deter youths from joining sports when they’re young and staying involved until they’re older.
“The lack of space means kids can’t start earlier and so they quit earlier. If they can get ahead of the game, they’re more likely to stay involved,” he said. “They really need to be learning how to play when they’re kindergarten and first grade.”
Tuesday’s council presentation coincides with efforts by some community members who have been studying the possibility of a major facility for indoor sports.
Plans have fluctuated, but the facility could be 206,000-210,000 square feet — about half the size of the 400,000-square-foot Parker-Hannifin distribution center on Kearney’s east side.
Kearney’s sports facility could cost $30 million to $32 million.
At that size, the facility would be large enough to house eight basketball courts that could convert into 16 volleyball courts. A running track, wrestling room and pickleball courts also have been discussed.
The facility could be used for local recreational sports as well as competitive events, such as large weekend tournaments that attract competitors from across the Midwest.
Garner’s presentation about facility needs will be purely informational and the city council can take no action Tuesday.
Kearney is not the only Nebraska community interested in building large indoor sports complexes. Proposals for similar structures have been floated in Grand Island, Columbus and North Platte.
In May, Grand Island leaders announced plans for a $15 million, 200,000-square-foot facility to be built in 2022 on 11 acres donated by Bosselman Enterprises. The land is on the west side of Highway 281 near Interstate 80.
According to the Grand Island Independent, a variety of sports could be accommodated, including basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics and wrestling.
A combination of private contributions, corporate partnerships, potential COVID-19 money and state economic development incentives would fund construction of the Grand Island facility. The complex would operate through user fees, marketing revenue, events and contributions.
Details about funding for Kearney’s facility have not been disclosed.
However, Kearney voters in 2014 passed a 1% tax for food and soft drinks at local restaurants. That revenue is being used to pay for the $8.8 million Patriot Park baseball and softball complex that opened in 2017 in northeast Kearney.
The restaurant tax is supposed to sunset when Patriot Park is paid for. It is anticipated the baseball and softball complex’s debt will be retired by the end of 2022. The restaurant tax generates about $1.1 million per year.
Mayor Stan Clouse said today he has not seen Garner’s presentation, but if it appears to be a good idea, the next step would be deciding how to pay for it.
“There probably will be future action,” Clouse said. “But until we see what they need and what’s out there for assistance we’re a ways from that.”
Garner said the indoor facility could ease the pressure on existing facilities, help Kearney develop its athletic talent, and reduce the drain of money that’s spent in other communities such as Lincoln, Omaha, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri, as Kearney families travel for competitive sports.
“People would be amazed at how much money leaves this town, and that’s every weekend,” he said.
Garner said a large indoor facility could benefit Kearney economically.
Millard, a suburb of Omaha, has proposed a large outdoor athletic complex. Proponents believe the complex could bring in $78 million annually, he said.
Garner said the initial reaction to the indoor sports facility idea has been positive. “We were expecting to see a little bit of concern somewhere. Overall, it’s been really well-received.”
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 in council chambers at City Hall, 13 E. 22nd St.