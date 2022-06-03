Some downtown streets will close Saturday for Shrine Bowl parade

KEARNEY — Several streets in the downtown Kearney area will be temporarily closed Saturday for the Shrine Bowl Parade.

According to an announcement from City Hall, the closures will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday for staging parade entries.

The following streets are involved:

- First Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street;

- Central Avenue from 24th Street to Railroad Street;

- Railroad Street from Avenue E to Fifth Avenue;

- Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue from Railroad Street to 22nd Street; and,

- Avenues C and D from Railroad Street to 22nd Street.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Railroad Street.

The route will proceed north on Central Avenue to 24th Street, west on 24th Street to First Avenue, and south on First Avenue back to Railroad Street.