Some downtown Kearney streets to close temporarily

KEARNEY — North Railroad Street will be closed from First to Third avenues beginning Thursday and will remain closed approximately one week, according to the city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction.
Also, beginning today, minor barricading will occur in the areas of downtown where the new asphalt was placed between 25th and North Railroad streets and between Central and Second avenues.
Motorists are urged to be mindful of construction activities while in the downtown area.
