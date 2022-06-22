Some downtown Kearney streets to be closed Friday-Saturday

KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m.. Friday for BBQ on the Bricks.

The closure will continue through Saturday for the event. The closures will affect these streets:

- 24th Street from Avenue A to Central Avenue; and,

- 24th Street from Central Avenue to First Avenue.

BBQ on the Bricks will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Kearney Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th Street.

Entry fee is $75 per team. The Eagles will be serving a plated meal provided by the teams.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fort Kearney Aerie #2722. The event is hosted by the Eagles and the Midwest Barbecue Association.