Soaring COVID cases set record in Two Rivers Health District

The current COVID surge is spreading more rapidly than any previous outbreaks, and the week-to-week increase of about 300 cases per week for the past three weeks is mainly driven by people under 50, Two Rivers said.

Outside of long-term care facilities, 40% of all COVID tests done in the district in the past week were positive. In long-term care facilities, 73 positive cases were confirmed, including staff members and residents.

As cases rise, vaccinations remain stalled. As of Tuesday, a little more than half of the total Two Rivers population of 97,132 has received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is one shot in the two-shot series for Modern and Pfizer vaccines, and one shot in the single-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen. More than 40% of eligible Two Rivers residents had received COVID booster shots.

Vaccinations are critical because the risk of hospitalization or serious illness due to COVID-19 is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, Two Rivers said.

As of Tuesday morning, just four available ICU beds remained in the Two Rivers region. More than 25% of people admitted to hospitals are COVID-positive, Two Rivers said.