Soaring COVID cases set record in Two Rivers Health District
  • Updated
Risk dial, Jan 20, 2022
courtesy, Two Rivers Public Health Department

KEARNEY — A record-breaking 1,038 cases of COVID-19 were recorded Jan. 12-18 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.

That is the highest one-week number since COVID-19 record-keeping began in Two Rivers on March 20, 2020. It is nearly 50% higher than last week’s total of 764 new cases in the seven Two Rivers counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

It breaks down to more than 148 cases a day. As recently as August, that is as many new cases as were reported in an entire week in Two Rivers.

For the second consecutive week, the Two Rivers risk dial sits in the “severe” (red) zone, but this week, the dial moved deeper into the zone. The dial reflects the continued rapid increase in new cases, ICU bed availability and dramatically elevated test positivity rates across the seven counties.

The risk dial sat in the red range for 14 consecutive weeks, from Sept. 23 to Dec. 23. It then moved into the orange “elevated” zone for two weeks, Dec. 30 and Jan. 6, but returned to the red zone last week. The dial has four levels: low (green), moderate (yellow), elevated (orange) and severe (red.) The “severe” zone was formerly called the “pandemic” zone, but Two Rivers redefined that late last year.

The current COVID surge is spreading more rapidly than any previous outbreaks, and the week-to-week increase of about 300 cases per week for the past three weeks is mainly driven by people under 50, Two Rivers said.

Outside of long-term care facilities, 40% of all COVID tests done in the district in the past week were positive. In long-term care facilities, 73 positive cases were confirmed, including staff members and residents.

As cases rise, vaccinations remain stalled. As of Tuesday, a little more than half of the total Two Rivers population of 97,132 has received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is one shot in the two-shot series for Modern and Pfizer vaccines, and one shot in the single-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen. More than 40% of eligible Two Rivers residents had received COVID booster shots.

Vaccinations are critical because the risk of hospitalization or serious illness due to COVID-19 is significantly higher for unvaccinated persons, Two Rivers said.

As of Tuesday morning, just four available ICU beds remained in the Two Rivers region. More than 25% of people admitted to hospitals are COVID-positive, Two Rivers said.

Two Rivers strongly urges unvaccinated people age 5 and older to get a COVID vaccination through their health care provider, a pharmacy or Two Rivers. For the schedule of vaccination clinics, see trphd.org

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Where To Get Vaccinated

- Tuesday: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney

- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Johnson Building. 509 W. Main St., Alma

WHERE TO GET TESTED

- Free tests are available at area pharamcies and medical offices

- Two Rivers has a free testing trailer 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N, Kearney. Pre-registration is required. Visit trphd.org, click COVID.

Breaking News