Snow emergency declared Monday in Kearney, schools closed with winter storm predicted

KEARNEY - The city of Kearney has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No parking is allowed on emergency snow routes during the snow emergency. Violators will be towed and tickets.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney, who was scheduled to resume the spring semester classes, has canceled all classes for Monday. Day and night classes are canceled, and the Child Development Center & UNK Calvin T. Ryan Library will also be closed.

Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic have also canceled all thier classes Monday.

Heavy snow is expected to impact south-central Nebraska tonight into Monday. Snow accumulations of 3-12 inches are predicted with the highest totals along a line from Phillipsburg, Kan., to Hastings and York. Wind gusts 25-30 mph may result in blowing & drifting snow.

Tuesday through Tuesday night another round of snowfall is anticipated with 1-3 inches of expected snow fall.

Emergency snow routes include:

- 11th Street — 30th Avenue to Avenue M

- 16th Street — 17th Avenue to Avenue M

- 25th Street — east city limits to west city limits