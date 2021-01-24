Snow emergency declared Monday in Kearney, schools closed with winter storm predicted

KEARNEY - The city of Kearney has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
No parking is allowed on emergency snow routes during the snow emergency. Violators will be towed and tickets.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney, who was scheduled to resume the spring semester classes, has canceled all classes for Monday. Day and night classes are canceled, and the Child Development Center & UNK Calvin T. Ryan Library will also be closed.
Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic have also canceled all thier classes Monday.
Heavy snow is expected to impact south-central Nebraska tonight into Monday. Snow accumulations of 3-12 inches are predicted with the highest totals along a line from Phillipsburg, Kan., to Hastings and York. Wind gusts 25-30 mph may result in blowing & drifting snow.
Tuesday through Tuesday night another round of snowfall is anticipated with 1-3 inches of expected snow fall.
Emergency snow routes include:
- 11th Street — 30th Avenue to Avenue M
- 16th Street — 17th Avenue to Avenue M
- 25th Street — east city limits to west city limits
- 29th Street — Second Avenue to Lakeview Drive
- 31st Street — Second Avenue to Avenue N
- 33rd Street — Second Avenue to Sixth Avenue
- 35th Street — Sixth Avenue to 30th Avenue
- 39th Street — 30th Avenue to Antelope Avenue
- 45th Street — Avenue N to Avenue R
- 48th Street — Sixth Avenue to Avenue N
- 56th Street — west city limits to east city limits
- Second Avenue — north city limits to south city limits
- Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to 33rd Street
- Sixth Avenue — 33rd Street to 48th Street
- 17th Avenue — 35th Street to north city limits
- 30th Avenue — 11th Street to north city limits
- Avenue A — 31st Street to 39th Street
- Avenue E — 22nd Street to 56th Street
- Avenue H — 11th Street to 22nd Street
- Avenue I — 25th Street to 39th Street
- Avenue M — 11th Street to 27th Street and Avenue N
- Avenue N — 25th Street to north city limits
- Avenue R — 39th Street to 45th Street
- Antelope Avenue — U.S. Highway 30 to 39th Street
- Country Club Lane — 24th Street to 35th Street
- Country Club Lane — 39th Street to north city limits
- Grand Avenue — 25th Street to Antelope Avenue
- Lakeview Drive — 29th Street to 35th Street
- North Railroad Street — Avenue N to 30th Avenue
- South Railroad Street — Central Avenue to Avenue M
- Plaza Boulevard — North Railroad Street to 24th Street
- University Drive — Lake-view Drive to 24th Street.