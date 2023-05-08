KEARNEY — Leaves and blossoms aren’t the only things that come out in the spring. Allergies do, too.

“If you suffer from allergies, a whole host of trees can cause issues as the weather warms up, including red cedar, birch, maples, oak and others,” Aaron Pinion, M.D., an allergist and immunologist at Platte Valley Medical Group, said.

When trees bud, they release pollen, and that pollen is transported by the wind. “It will blow for miles until it finds a nose or eyes,” Pinion said. “In Nebraska, there’s no shortage of wind.”

It’s that pollen that causes sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy eyes and drainage in the back of the throat. It can also trigger asthma in people who have asthma, he added.

People who suffer from allergies can find relief in many over-the-counter medicines, including oral antihistamines and nasal steroids.

“Nasal steroids are more effective than pills. They treat nasal symptoms and some symptoms that cause itchy eyes,” Pinion said.

People prone to severe itching of the eyes this time of year can find relief in antihistamine eye drops, also available over the counter.

Zyrtec is also quite effective for allergy sufferers, and unlike some medications, it won’t make people sleepy, Pinion said.

If symptoms persist after trying over-the-counter medications, or if those medications provoke severe reactions, sufferers should visit an allergist like Pinion. He can do tests to determine the specific source of allergies.

He can also give shots to relieve allergy symptoms. “Shots are a great way to modify the immune system so a patient is no longer allergic, or far less allergic,” Pinion said.

“Medications only suppress the symptoms, but shots weaken the actual allergies and give relief to 90% of the individuals who try them.”

Shots are also a good alternative for people who don’t want to take medications every day, he added.

Allergies are most common in spring and fall. In the spring, trees are the culprit. In the fall, it’s weed pollen.

Pinion said many people with nasal allergies also have allergic asthma, and no over-the-counter medicine is equipped to treat that. An allergist can diagnose and treat those symptoms.

“Asthma can be caused by a host of things — allergies, pollution, physical activities. There’s a multitude of triggers,” he said.

Pinion, a Kearney native, became an allergist when, during his residency, a doctor suggested he do an allergist rotation, so he did.

“I loved it. Seeing all age groups, from adults down to children. I saw a whole breadth of different conditions, from food allergies to medication allergies to hives,” he said. He enjoys dealing with patients of all ages.

In recent years, he has noticed more people suffering from allergies. He believes this is caused by longer seasons, due to climate change.

“Each spring is longer, and the first freeze is delayed, so the abundance of pollen in each tree or plant producing biomass is increased,” he said.