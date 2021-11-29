 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
S'mores are new addition to Minden's Christmas City festivities
0 Comments
featured top story

S'mores are new addition to Minden's Christmas City festivities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
S'mores - Christmas City

Three generations of the Messbarger family made s’mores at a fire pit in the Minden square Saturday night. The adults are, from left, Nickola VanHorn of Minden, her dad Ron Messbarger of Kearney and her brother-in-law Matt Day of Grand Island. The children are John VanHorn, left, and Oliver Day.

 Lori Potter, Special to the Hub

MINDEN — After 75 years, The Light of the World pageant has a new touch: bonfires and s’mores.

Saturday night, as lights dimmed on the north and west sides of Courthouse Square, small bonfires inside metal fire pits cast a frail glow. The pits bore the words, “The Christmas City.”

Spectators of all ages, warmed by hats and blankets, sat on the curb or in camp chairs or stood against darkened storefronts.

Fire pit - Minden Christmas City

Fire pits with the words “The Christmas City” carved into the metal provided places to warm hands and roast marshmallows for s’mores.

Then, as it has for nearly every year since 1946, the magic began. Spotlights lit up costumed performers. Music and narration came from the courthouse, and the show was resumed for the first time since 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The pageant was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The all-volunteer cast and crew carried on a tradition that began in 1915, when Minden strung lights from the north railroad depot to the square for a Civil War veterans’ reunion. Soon, that tradition was adopted for the holidays at Courthouse Square.

The “Light of the World” pageant began Dec. 8, 1946, with 50 volunteers. It was the brainchild of Clayton Morey and the Rev. Arthur Johnson. Clayton’s son Ben directed it from 1981 until 2010, when he passed the baton to his son Matt, who continues in that role today.

Light of the World pageant

Several generations of families have been angels, shepherds, soldiers and wise men in the 75 years of “The Light of the World” pageant.

Last year, due to the pandemic, an audio version replaced live actors, but this year, the pageant returned, topped off by a new tradition: s’mores. As 7,000 red and green lights lit up the square after the pageant ended, youngsters roasted marshmallows over the fire and then squeezed them between two graham crackers and a Hershey bar.

After a year’s hiatus, Christmas has come back to The Christmas City.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals
Local News

38 COVID-19 admissions were reported by Kearney area hospitals

  • Updated

For the seventh straight week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department remains in the “red,” or pandemic, level. The dial has been firmly sitting in the pandemic level for seven consecutive weeks, or every week since Sept. 29. That matches the dial’s seven consecutive weeks in the pandemic level Oct. 29-Dec. 17, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News