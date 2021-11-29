S'mores are new addition to Minden's Christmas City festivities

MINDEN — After 75 years, The Light of the World pageant has a new touch: bonfires and s’mores.

Saturday night, as lights dimmed on the north and west sides of Courthouse Square, small bonfires inside metal fire pits cast a frail glow. The pits bore the words, “The Christmas City.”

Spectators of all ages, warmed by hats and blankets, sat on the curb or in camp chairs or stood against darkened storefronts.

Then, as it has for nearly every year since 1946, the magic began. Spotlights lit up costumed performers. Music and narration came from the courthouse, and the show was resumed for the first time since 2019.

The pageant was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The all-volunteer cast and crew carried on a tradition that began in 1915, when Minden strung lights from the north railroad depot to the square for a Civil War veterans’ reunion. Soon, that tradition was adopted for the holidays at Courthouse Square.

The “Light of the World” pageant began Dec. 8, 1946, with 50 volunteers. It was the brainchild of Clayton Morey and the Rev. Arthur Johnson. Clayton’s son Ben directed it from 1981 until 2010, when he passed the baton to his son Matt, who continues in that role today.