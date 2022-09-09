 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoking materials to blame for early Friday morning fire in Kearney

  • Updated
KEARNEY — A neighbor alerted three adults and five children about an early Friday morning fire at their house in east Kearney.

At 2:09 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates No. 338. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire on the wood porch and inside the house, and they extinguished the flames, said a KVFD news release.

Three adults and five children safely fled the house before firefighters arrived.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal determined the fire was started from the careless handling of smoking materials, the news release said. No injuries were reported.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Smoke detectors were installed in the house and working, the release said.

The house is owned by Bob Spencer of Kearney.

Three engines, one tanker truck, two utility vehicles and 30 firefighters responded. Damage to the house and its contents was estimated at $20,000.

