Smoke detectors alert Kearney residents to house fire, safely escape
  • Updated
KEARNEY — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department is praising a family for having smoke detectors after fire broke out in the family’s house early Wednesday morning.

At 12:08 a.m. firefighters were called to a house 4307 Central Ave. for reports of the house filling with smoke. Residents were sleeping at the time, KVFD said on their Facebook page, when the smoke detector sounded. The occupants, a man and woman, safely fled the house.

Firefighters found fire burning in the wall above the living room gas fireplace, and contained the fire to that area. The fire was under control within minutes.

Firefighters estimated damage to the house and its contents at $11,000. No injuries were reported.

The incident serves as a reminder to the public to test their smoke detectors monthly, change the batteries twice a year and replace detectors every 10 years.

