Smiles, hugs, a few tears greet Kearney's 734th guard members at homecoming

KEARNEY — It was a long-awaited, joyful homecoming Tuesday night as 56 members of the 734 Unit of the Nebraska Army National Guard returned after nearly 10 months in the Middle East.

For Acting First Sergeant Phillip Runyan, the homecoming brought him his first hugs from his new son Bridger, who was born nine months ago.

For Specialist Ciara Hernandez of Mitchell, it was an opportunity to turn on her cell phone and wave to her grandmother, who wasn’t at the reception because she’s recovering from COVID.

For all the citizen soldiers deployed in September 2021, the final few hundred miles home were the longest because one of the two chartered buses carrying them was having mechanical problems. Members of the unit — which specializes in transportation and logistics — transferred all of its luggage to the ailing bus and crammed as many bodies as possible into the second bus.

The mechanical issues resulted in an hourlong delay, but that made the homecoming sweeter, especially for the Runyan children and their mom, Rachel. All were decked out in T-shirts with their family name on the back. Other families carried large signs that said “We love you dad” and “Welcome Home.”

With sirens blaring, motorcyclists, local law enforcement and the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department escorted the National Guard buses from Interstate 80 to the armory near Kearney Regional Airport.

The Guard’s public affairs officer, Major Scott Ingalsbe, said the unit spent the past couple of weeks at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, wading through paperwork to officially complete their deployment.

The unit served in Qatar and Kuwait, and assisted in Qatar with Operation Allies Refuge. The operation assisted Afghans and U.S. Citizens who escaped after the fall of Afghanistan.