Smiles for Vets fund will pay for dental care for needy veterans in Buffalo County

Smiles for Vets art

A new fund, Smiles for Vets, has been created by the Kearney Area Community Foundation to pay for dental care for some military veterans.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE PHOTO

Watch as we get the inside scoop on one of the winners of this year's Heartland Oral Surgery & Dental Implants' Veteran Smile Makeover.

KEARNEY — A new fund, Smiles for Vets, has been created at the Kearney Area Community Foundation to help veterans in Buffalo County who cannot afford necessary dental care due to demonstrated financial need.

The donor, Carla Middleswart, made this fund possible with a generous planned gift from her estate. “Carla loved and respected veterans,” her sister Jean Widdowson, executor of the estate, said. “It was her wish to honor and support them.”

A selection committee has been formed to review applications and make recommendations for grants for qualifying individuals. Application forms for assistance will be available through local dentists, veterans organizations and the KACF after Tuesday (Nov. 15).

“We are so pleased that Carla and her attorney put together this wonderful planned gift in her will. Her generosity will have a positive impact on our local veterans for years to come. What a wonderful legacy and thoughtful way to honor others,” Judi Sickler, KACF CEO/president, said.

Middleswart’s estate gift will also be used to create a scholarship fund for local students and the Where Eagles Fly Fund for Vets to support veterans’ organization projects and programs within the county.

Watch as we learn more about local veteran's and the impact they have had and what they have done for their country.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

