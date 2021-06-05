Small town support has made Holdrege Police Chief's job possible last 44 years

Despite police officers being under more scrutiny in recent years, DaMoude said the community of Holdrege has been supportive, and most people are just thankful for the help officers provide.

Being able to help people was one of DaMoude’s favorite parts of the job.

“People just thank you for being there. Sometimes, people will say, ‘I’m so glad you came,’” he said.

The support from community members as well as fellow law enforcement agencies and emergency response personnel have been essential during his years in law enforcement.

“In law enforcement in a small town, you get help from the sheriff’s office, you get help from the state patrol, you get help from the Kearney Police Department. We have a SCALES organization. We are all groups you can call, and they will send people to help us with stuff, and you need that in small communities,” he said.

DaMoude will turn 66 later this summer, and he knew he was ready to retire. He plans to spend time with his wife of 44 years, Janet, as well as their two children and eight grandchildren.

He also intends to spend time in his garden.