Small town support has made Holdrege Police Chief's job possible last 44 years

HOLDREGE — As a small-town police officer, Holdrege Police Chief Dennis DaMoude has seen his officers go above the call of duty.
Whether it’s shoveling snow from a citizen’s sidewalk, changing tires on a car or batteries in smoke alarms, giving rides to and from the hospital, or fixing things around a person’s home, officers are called to do many different things, DaMoude said.
“Sometimes you think this really isn’t police work, but when the people thank you in a smaller town, that’s kind what of you live for is that pat on the back,” he said.
One of DaMoude’s favorite roles as an officer was being a DARE instructor for 31 years, a role that allowed him to make lasting connections with students, teachers and parents.
“That has given me an inroads in the schools to know many of the teachers, to know kids, to know their parents and establish relationships that way, which I think is real important. That’s something I’ve really enjoyed. You still think they are your kids,” DaMoude said through tears.
Stepping down from things like the DARE program will be one of the things DaMoude will miss most now that he has entered retirement after 44 years on the police force. DaMoude’s last day at the Holdrege Police Department was Friday.
The Holdrege Police Department’s new police chief is Dave Albers, who spent 21 years with the Kansas Highway Patrol.
DaMoude’s career in law enforcement began after he graduated from Chadron State College in 1977. He originally wanted to pursue a forestry degree in order to work with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
However, he saw how difficult it was to obtain a job there, so he majored in criminal justice with a minor in biology.
“I had a friend who got into police work a little before me and actually was working for Chadron and talked to me about it. So really my last year of college my mind kind of changed and made me think of giving police work a try,” he explained.
DaMoude worked as an officer in Chadron until August 2000 when he accepted the Holdrege police chief position. The move allowed DaMoude and his family to stay in a small town but also be closer to DaMoude’s mom, who lived in Crete, as well as larger Nebraska cities.
Despite Chadron and Holdrege being smaller communities, DaMoude has worked serious accidents and crimes that have stuck with him during the years. One particular accident in Chadron where a young girl was ran over still makes him emotional.
“I was probably in my first or second year, and that’s tough. Whenever you see the parents after that, you always think of that. I wasn’t a parent at the time and then when you become a parent, you can certainly relate more,” he said.
Despite police officers being under more scrutiny in recent years, DaMoude said the community of Holdrege has been supportive, and most people are just thankful for the help officers provide.
Being able to help people was one of DaMoude’s favorite parts of the job.
“People just thank you for being there. Sometimes, people will say, ‘I’m so glad you came,’” he said.
The support from community members as well as fellow law enforcement agencies and emergency response personnel have been essential during his years in law enforcement.
“In law enforcement in a small town, you get help from the sheriff’s office, you get help from the state patrol, you get help from the Kearney Police Department. We have a SCALES organization. We are all groups you can call, and they will send people to help us with stuff, and you need that in small communities,” he said.
DaMoude will turn 66 later this summer, and he knew he was ready to retire. He plans to spend time with his wife of 44 years, Janet, as well as their two children and eight grandchildren.
He also intends to spend time in his garden.
“That’s kind of what I do for therapy. I like to do yard work and work around the house and do gardening. My wife is just concerned we aren’t going to be able to go anywhere because I will have to stay there and take care of the garden,” he said with a laugh.
DaMoude does plan to stay involved with the Crime Stoppers Committee and Phelps County Safe Communities Coalition, and he also wants to volunteer for TeamMates.
He admitted that it would probably be tough to hang up his uniform and return to civilian life.
“Will I be glad it’s over with? Yeah. If I see something, will I still respond like an officer? Yeah, I probably will,” he said.