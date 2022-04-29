Slow recovery for Phelps Co. emergency manager after crash that killed Elwood fire chief

OMAHA — After spending two weeks in an Omaha hospital, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris now is recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

Norris, 40, was injured in a two-vehicle accident April 7 while responding to the Road 739 Fire eight miles north of Arapahoe on U.S. Highway 283. Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull, 54, of Elwood was a passenger in the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe was not injured in the crash.

Fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash.

Norris has been the Phelps County Emergency manager for 10 years, and recently received his 10-year jacket at a conference the day before the accident, his wife Annie Norris said.

After the crash, Norris was transported to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. He later was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and then to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Norris sustained several broken bones and fractures, mainly to his lower body. He had to be intubated and undergo several surgeries, his wife said. While some of the fractures required surgery, others will heal on their own. He will have to undergo more surgeries as well as physical therapy and occupational therapy.

On April 21, Norris was released from the hospital to Madonna Rehab in Omaha, and he is expected to return home in about three weeks.

“Justin has been doing well. Each day is different and shows improvements. There are a lot of ups and downs on all levels of his healing, as you could expect,” Annie Norris said.

She has stayed with Justin in Omaha since his accident. Their children have been able to visit them in Omaha, but it has been challenging to be separated.

“It is hard to watch someone you love go through something like this, and equally difficult missing our children,” she said.

Justin is planning to return to work, but there is no definite time line.

The communities in Phelps County have rallied around the Norris family, including accepting freewill donations for the family at the Loomis Public School’s spring music concert May 5 in Loomis. Annie is the music teacher at the school.

“I can’t even begin to calculate the amount of support, prayers and well wishes we have received from community, family and even total strangers. Nothing can prepare you for something like this, but it does bring to light how many people you have in your life who care for and love you and your family,” Annie Norris said.