Slow healing for injured knee, coupled with other February frustrations

My son said when he called from Los Angeles this week: “Cheer up, Mom,” . “It’s February. You can’t go outside anyway.” As we chatted, I was resting my damaged knee on an old ottoman from a Grand Island antique store. I tore a ligament in my left knee when I fell on black ice in early January. It will be imprisoned in a brace for at least four more weeks.

This is fitting. It’s February. The world hates February. So far, February is living up to its naughty billing.

Since it’s a Herculean feat to get into my car with my knee as unbendable as a telephone pole, I’m working from home. I sit perched on a little pillow because my wooden desk chair feels as hard as concrete by noon, but my left leg keeps falling asleep, so every half hour, I have to stand up and limp around to wake it up.

Twice this week, after wriggling like Houdini to get into my car, I had a dead battery.

Last weekend I pulled out a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. I set up a card table and turned over all the pieces. It depicts a pick-up loaded with a tent, picnic baskets, lanterns and chairs, but with 1,000 pieces, I had no room to do the puzzle. I boxed it up and put it away.