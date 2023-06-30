KEARNEY — Mary Jane Skala, a staff writer and columnist at the Kearney Hub, won 12 national awards at the National Federation of Press Women’s 2023 Professional Communications Contest.

She took home three second place awards, two third place and seven honorable mentions.

She was also first runner-up in the NFPW sweepstakes competition. That award goes to the competitor who amasses the most points in the contest. Points are weighted according to the number of entries in each category. Winner of the sweepstakes prize was Judith Zafferini of Laredo, Texas, a state senator and communications business owner.

She received the prizes Saturday evening at the Graduate Hotel in Cincinnati as part of the annual NFPW annual conference.

Skala has worked for the Hub for eight years following a 20-year stint as a newspaper editor in Cleveland. She has also worked in corporate public relations and as an adjunct journalism professor. Her individual awards included:

Second place:

In-depth writing: a three-part series on suicide

Specialty articles, style, “Corvettes, Cadillacs and Clothing”

Specialty articles, history, “Kearney Man is 21st Century Mountain Man”

Third place:

Feature, print-based, “From kicking tires to embracing philosophy, Tom Martin teaches essentials”

Specialty articles, business, “Poppin’ Snacks offers 100 flavors of popcorn”

Honorable mention:

Personal columns, “Kindness of a stranger warms cold winter night”

Personality profile, 750+ words, “Gibbon man finds blessings in blindness”

Specialty articles, food, “Hot Meals Goes to Cambridge to feed firefighters”

Specialty articles, government/politics, “Vietnam cost Kearney man his legs, but not his spirit”

Specialty articles, science, “Get more quality sleep, educator says”

Specialty articles, physical health, “Henning climbs hurdles of healing after her stroke”

Specialty articles, personal essay, “Voting for freedom from COVID-19”

Two other NFPW members with ties to the Kearney Hub also took home awards.

Lori Potter, a retired Kearney Hub reporter and now a freelance writer, won two second-place awards for work which appeared in the Hub in 2022: a photo essay, “Eagle recovered, released, ready to make friends,” and a news or feature photo, “Cranes painted on Kearney water towers.”

Erika Pritchard, a freelance photographer at the Hub in 2022, won first place awards for two photographs: single photo, general, "Nost-picking mutton buster," and single sports photo, "Kearney Runza pitcher Scott Simmons."

Potter also won first place as photographer-writer for a story that appeared in the Flatwater Free Press. Pritchard, now the digital content creator at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, received third place for an online feature that appeared on the UNK website.

Other NFPW award-winners from central Nebraska included:

Barb Batie of Lexington, who writes for the Midwest Messenger, won second place for humor columns and third place in general columns.

Terri Hahn, features editor at the Grand Island Independent, won second place in newspaper page design, second place for editing a publication regularly edited by entrant and second place in editing a single page, section or supplement.

Heather Johnson, the public information specialist at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte, won third place for a single news release, “Nebraska Teacher of the Year got her start at MPCC.”

Jessica Votipka, staff writer at the Grand Island Independent, took first place in continuing coverage for her coverage of the Grand Island Public Schools. She also won an honorable mention in headline writing.

NFPW is a nationwide organization of women and men who work in print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio and television.

A group of professional journalists, communications specialists and educators judged nearly 2,000 entries that had been published or broadcast in 2022.