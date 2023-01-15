Skala: The yellow brick house on the Underground Railroad

Only a sign, “Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum,” and a historical plaque indicate what happened inside the yellow-brick Greek Revival home on a shady corner in Ashtabula, Ohio, overlooking Lake Erie.

The slaves are long gone, but history whispers inside its walls and in the closed-off cellar. The home’s owners, William and Catharine Hubbard, hid slaves in their house until a boat could carry them across Lake Erie to freedom in Canada. The Hubbards’ legacy is as courageous as that of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday we honor on Monday.

On a cold, sunny day in late December, when I was home for Christmas, my twin sister Martha and I took a private guided tour of the 182-year-old Hubbard house. Martha lives across the street. Ashtabula had been buried under a foot of snow five days earlier, and as we stomped through the snow to the house, I thought about how escaping slaves endured brutal weather as they sneaked through Kentucky and across the Ohio River to the free state of Ohio.

But even in Ohio, they weren’t truly free, Hubbard house guide Fred Robsel told us. Slave owners often slipped into Ohio to try to catch their runaways or hired bounty hunters to handle that task, so slaves often trudged 300 more miles northeast to Ashtabula, the northern terminus of the Underground Railroad.

In a world without Holiday Inn, McDonald’s or campgrounds, the slaves traveled on foot, often at night. They were helped by abolitionists like William and Catharine Hubbard, who built that home in Ashtabula in 1841 – or rather, had it built by Uncle Jake, a fugitive slave. He dug clay out of the Lake Erie shoreline to make bricks and build the house.

Slaves gave that house code names like Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard and the Great Emporium. Once they reached the Hubbard house, they were concealed in the barn (no longer standing) or the basement: “Night after night conductors landed passengers in (Hubbard’s) cellar or hayloft,” the late Wilbur H. Siebert, a noted Underground Railroad scholar, wrote in “The Mysteries of Ohio’s Underground Railroads.”

From the Hubbard house, slaves headed a few blocks east to the Ashtabula River to board Wend the Wave, a shipping schooner owned by Hubbard and Co. that regularly carried fugitive slaves to Port Burwell or Port Stanley in Ontario. If Wend the Wave was not in port, the fleeing slaves would wait for another sympathetic ship to carry them the 48 miles across Lake Erie to freedom.

Like many in Ashtabula, the Hubbards were staunch abolitionists. Hubbard held abolitionist meetings in the home’s front room. His son-in-law, Oramel Fitch, an attorney, played a critical role in the efforts because assisting fugitive slaves violated federal law. Fitch also started an abolitionist newspaper in Ashtabula. Thirteen of John Brown’s abolitionists were from the Ashtabula area. Brown lived for a time in Hudson, Ohio, just 78 miles south.

Robsel spoke for two hours with great knowledge and enthusiasm and without a single note. We pored over maps and saw disturbing pictures, including one of a slave with his back scarred and disfigured from frequent beatings.

Robsel told us harrowing stories, too. Ohio was a pathway for runaway slaves. It had the most active Underground Railroad network of any state. Slaves slipped through forests, often traveling at night. They learned that markings on trees, or lights in farmhouse windows, indicated which homes would feed and house them.

Once slaves reached the Hubbard house, the last stop on one of the routes of the Underground Railroad, “they were free,” Robsel told us.

In 1979, the Hubbard house was slated for demolition, but the late Tim Hubbard, a descendant of its builders, saved it and converted it into a museum. It doesn’t sit on a main thoroughfare. It’s 15 miles north of I-90, and it’s officially closed in the winter, when Ashtabula averages more than 100 inches of snow, but people still manage to find it, stop, walk around and take pictures.

The cellar where the slaves hid isn’t open to the public, but storytellers like Robsel make that house come alive. Robsel is a retired teacher and a community theater veteran, and as he talked, I sensed the invisible ghosts of the slaves who passed through, and of Fitch, the Hubbards and others who snubbed the law to help get them to freedom.