Six seek to be judge in Tenth Judicial District

LINCOLN — Melodie T. Bellamy of Kearney, Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln, Sara J. Bockstadter of Kenesaw, Morgan R. Farquhar of Cambridge; Bryan S. McQuay of Alma and Henry C. Schenker of Hildreth have submitted applications for appointment as a District Court judge in the 10th Judicial District, which consists of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hastings. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Adams County Courthouse, District Court Courtroom, 500 W. Fourth St., Hastings. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time.
Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:
1. Written testimony provided in advance — Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than Jan. 3 at the following address: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to ashley.nolte@nebraska.gov.
2. Oral testimony offered during the hearing — Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the District Court courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings. All people attending should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain appropriate social distancing and comply with any directed health measures that may be in effect.
The Nebraska Supreme Court continues to carefully monitor the evolving circumstances presented by the spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease, including monitoring updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local directed health measures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
As of the date of this press release, this judicial nominating commission public hearing will be held in person. Should circumstances change due to COVID-19, all commission members and applicants will participate in this hearing via WebEx, and the public hearing will be available for viewing on NET at the following link: Nebraska Educational Television’s Live & On Demand: State Government website.
A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-tenth-district-district-court.
For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, call 402-471-3730. For persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.