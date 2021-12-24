Six seek to be judge in Tenth Judicial District

LINCOLN — Melodie T. Bellamy of Kearney, Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln, Sara J. Bockstadter of Kenesaw, Morgan R. Farquhar of Cambridge; Bryan S. McQuay of Alma and Henry C. Schenker of Hildreth have submitted applications for appointment as a District Court judge in the 10th Judicial District, which consists of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hastings. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth.

The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the Adams County Courthouse, District Court Courtroom, 500 W. Fourth St., Hastings. The commission will interview all applicants for the office at that time.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

1. Written testimony provided in advance — Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than Jan. 3 at the following address: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to ashley.nolte@nebraska.gov.