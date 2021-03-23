Six new cases of COVID-19 in UNK students within the last week

KEARNEY – Nine new cases of COVID-19 — seven cases in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County — were reported Monday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.

Two Rivers has administered 41,551 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties. As of Tuesday morning, 20.7 percent of people over age 16 in Two Rivers is fully vaccinated, with 15,754 people receiving both required shots, and 5,397 receiving one. Of people over age 65, 59 percent have been fully vaccinated. For further details, see trphd.org.

Two Rivers also released details of the 15 new cases it reported over the weekend:

- Friday, March 19: three in Dawson County, one in Harlan County

- Saturday, March 20: two in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County.

- Sunday, March 21: seven in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County.

Two Rivers has now had 10,208 cases since March 20, 2020, with 117 deaths. Of those cases, 9,732 people are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes of the remaining cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.