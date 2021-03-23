Six new cases of COVID-19 in UNK students within the last week

KEARNEY – Nine new cases of COVID-19 — seven cases in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County — were reported Monday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney or Phelps counties.
Two Rivers has administered 41,551 doses of COVID vaccines in its seven counties. As of Tuesday morning, 20.7 percent of people over age 16 in Two Rivers is fully vaccinated, with 15,754 people receiving both required shots, and 5,397 receiving one. Of people over age 65, 59 percent have been fully vaccinated. For further details, see trphd.org.
Two Rivers also released details of the 15 new cases it reported over the weekend:
- Friday, March 19: three in Dawson County, one in Harlan County
- Saturday, March 20: two in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County.
- Sunday, March 21: seven in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County.
Two Rivers has now had 10,208 cases since March 20, 2020, with 117 deaths. Of those cases, 9,732 people are no longer symptomatic. Outcomes of the remaining cases have not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported six new cases in the past week, all confirmed in students. Four other cases have been medically cleared.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID patients Tuesday morning. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 206,707 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, including 136 people Monday, while 784,405 have tested negative. There have been 2,137 deaths, including two reported Monday.
DHHS said 117 people were hospitalized for COVID Tuesday morning, which is four more than Monday morning.
Statewide, 738,066 vaccines have been administered through state and federal programs, and 17.1 percent of Nebraskans over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS.
To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.